Painfully Obvious
Remember when you bought your first car? Assuming you bought it yourself and your parents didn’t buy it for you. Remember how you were warned not to…
Apr 17
•
Todd Hayen, PhD, RP
16
18
The Arrogant Smugness of Progress
Today I read a little article about children in grades 1 and 2 who were asked by their teacher to mark on a chart every time they consulted their cell…
Apr 15
•
Todd Hayen, PhD, RP
24
28
Now I Am Begging, On My Knees!
Dear Fellow Shrews… I know it is not very becoming of a shrew, but here I am, on my knees (do shrews have knees?) The yearly subscription rate i…
Apr 14
15
5
Alice in Wonderland
I used to be shocked and amazed when weird things happened in the world that seemed to be connected to each other, but were too weird to be just a…
Apr 12
•
Todd Hayen, PhD, RP
17
19
Too Massive to Comprehend
I remember a time not too long ago when you could sort of see what was happening in the world, even in your own backyard, with some degree of certainty…
Apr 10
•
Todd Hayen, PhD, RP
24
17
The Moon (Part 1)
Part 2 - The Orion Wars, The Planet Tiamat (Asteroid Belt), its moon Ceres, The Black Goo, The Federation, The Moon, Humanity, and the Etheric A.I.
Published on Arcturian Substack
•
Apr 8
Looking for Comfort
I suppose it is only natural that people want to be comfortable, safe, and free of suffering. It seems today that the effort is only aimed at the…
Apr 8
•
Todd Hayen, PhD, RP
29
34
No Need for Mosquitoes
Just when we thought it was safe to go back into the water, in this case “the air,” this article comes up. The “air vaccine” is here and it’s able to…
Apr 5
•
Todd Hayen, PhD, RP
24
37
Humanity is Messy
One thing that really annoys me is this idealistic quest for a perfect society. Whether this quest comes from the ultra-religious or from the maniacs…
Apr 3
•
Todd Hayen, PhD, RP
22
18
We Won’t Know What Hit Us
Blam. One day in the not-too-distant future we will wake up in the morning seeing our teeth fall out into the sink after brushing them. Actually, more…
Apr 1
•
Todd Hayen, PhD, RP
40
33
March 2024
I am Confused, Help!
I just finished watching the new Netflix docu-series Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War. I knew before sitting down to watch this series t…
Mar 31
•
Todd Hayen, PhD, RP
26
102
And the Cancer Keeps Rolling In
Kate Middleton has cancer. The King of England has cancer. Every day we hear of more and more people diagnosed with cancer—many of them quite young. And…
Mar 29
•
Todd Hayen, PhD, RP
29
37
