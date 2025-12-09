Hey Shrews!

I did another interview last week with my friend Jeremy Nell of Jerm Warfare. This one is about The Contagion of Idiocy!

Here is part of the blurb in the website:

Jerm’s conversation with Todd Hayen, a psychotherapist, discusses the inherent tendency of humans to be manipulated by those in power. It explores the psychological and historical aspects of this dynamic, to which he refers as the “contagion of idiocy”. Todd emphasises that we can be very easily manipulated. He notes that humans have always been manipulated by those in power throughout history. Todd explains that manipulation is a natural tendency in power dynamics with historical examples that show this pattern across governance systems where small groups have historically controlled larger populations.

This interview can be found here:

UK Column. Jerm Warfare. Todd Hayen on The Contagion of Idiocy

On the very popular show UK Column!!

Todd