Forget the word “signalling,” and forget the word “bombs.” What we are dealing with now are nukes. Virtue nukes. They have an incredibly wide kill zone and an even wider damage zone. If I had to name one of the many “responses” of the lefty sheepy crowd that really sends me into a tizzy, I would say it was their holier-than-thou attitude. The other crap they lay on us, like accusing us of being heartless grandma-killers for questioning lockdowns, dismissing us as anti-science troglodytes when we cite actual data, or smugly parroting “trust the experts” while ignoring any expert who doesn’t toe the party line, just annoys me—and does annoy me a lot. But virtue blanket bombing/nuking makes my blood boil.