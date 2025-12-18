During this past summer, I had a serious kidney stone incident. I won’t go into the gory details here because it would eat up the whole article if I did. Suffice it to say there were, to me at least, some rather mysterious elements to the whole ordeal.

The primary mystery was that a rather large (6mm) stone just vanished. It showed up on the first CT scan, then several weeks later, it was gone from another scan. The doctors, of course, didn’t see this as a mystery at all; according to their medical logic, I must have passed it. But I knew I hadn’t. Don’t ask me why I knew (though I could objectively explain it—I’d KNOW if a quarter-inch rock had squeezed through). They didn’t want to hear any of that. I was just a patient, and a typical one at that—one who could easily miss such an event. Right.