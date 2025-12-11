Shrew Views

Dr. S. Ivory
11h

God yes. When I was a kid, I used to amuse myself while waiting for the bus by figuring out how many years of my life I would spend waiting for the bus. Now it's how many years of my life I will spend trying to get through these interminable, soul squeezing application, verification, etc. processes online. And I dont have that many left!

Candy
6h

Yep. The US gov is driving me crazy with the quickly escalating verification requirements.

I tried to access my Social Security account online. My identity was verified last year (and previous years), but they want more this year. Every few months I would get on and try. Each time I gave more of what they wanted. When I finally gave in to the “we need a video of your face” (GRRR!) it wouldn’t accept it. I had submitted to their evil demands and they said no!!

I explained this to my son who needed me to get proof of income so I can move, and now he’s going to take me to the VA office personally, I called the local social security office and they are mailing their part.

I’m so sick of this world

