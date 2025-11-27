Most solutions bandied about these days are top-down, quick-fix, authoritarian nonsense. Crime spiking? Hire more cops, build more prisons, pass tougher laws. Depression epidemic? Hand out SSRIs like candy or tell people to self-medicate with booze and TikTok. Anxiety through the roof? Remove every possible stressor, bubble-wrap the world, or numb it with more booze and pills. Too many poor? Print money and throw it out of helicopters. Too much consumption? Manufacture even more disposable garbage. Too fat? Shame people, sell them Ozempic, or just pretend bodies don’t matter. On and on it goes. We treat symptoms obsessively while running like hell from root causes. Bottom-up solutions are slower, deeper, and infinitely harder, which is precisely why almost nobody in power wants to hear about them.