As the snow falls softly outside my window—or perhaps the rain patters in your corner of the world—Christmas arrives like a quiet rebellion against the chaos we’ve all endured. In these pages of Shrew Views, we’ve clawed through the illusions of the past few years: the masks that hid faces and truths alike, the narratives that divided us into sheep and shrews, the slow boil of control that threatened to erode our very humanity. Yet here we are, at the hearth of the holiday season, reminded that even in a confused world, hope flickers like a candle in the dark.

Hope—that elusive spark in the soul, isn’t blind optimism. It’s the piercing gaze that sees through deception and still chooses to believe in something greater. In the archetype of Christmas, we find it embodied—not in the glittering consumerism that bombards us, but in the simple, profound story of a child born in a manger. He is the true focus of this day; Jesus wasn’t a conqueror with armies or agendas. He was vulnerability incarnate: a baby in a world of empires, teaching love that defies power and forgiveness that unravels fear. In our modern frenzy, we’ve often lost sight of Him amid the tinsel and turmoil. But let’s reclaim that essence. Jesus’ message was one of radical hope—turning the other cheek not out of weakness, but from a strength that sees the divine spark in every soul, shrew or sheep.

And oh, the love! Christmas calls us back to it, urging us to gather with family, those bonds that weather storms. In my years as a psychotherapist, I’ve seen how isolation—whether from lockdowns, ideological divides, or psychological traumas—dims the human spirit. Yet family, in its messy, beautiful reality, reignites it. Around the table, sharing stories and laughter, we remember we’re not alone in this dance of existence. Love isn’t just sentiment; it’s the defiant act of connection in a world pushing us apart. Whether your family is blood or chosen, let this day be a testament to that enduring thread.

To my fellow shrews, those sharp-eyed seekers who’ve pierced the veils with me: thank you for your unyielding pursuit of truth. You’ve commented, shared, and sparked defiance, making our pack unbreakable. And to the sheep among us—those still grazing in the pastures of mainstream comfort—I extend the same warmth. We’re all human, after all, navigating the same shadows. May this Christmas soften divides, inviting us all to question, to love, to hope anew.

As we unwrap gifts or simply unwrap our hearts, let’s honour the Christ child who came not to divide, but to unite in love. Merry Christmas, dear friends—shrews and sheep alike. May your holidays be filled with peace, your families with joy, and your spirits with the unmasked truth that light always overcomes darkness.

With gratitude, love, and hope, Todd Hayen