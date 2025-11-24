Have any of you noticed that certain words you use will immediately send you straight into the doghouse? If you’re having a conversation with the usual suspects—the compliant, agenda-following types—and you accidentally let slip “vaccine,” “chemtrails,” “open borders,” “CBDC,” “15-minute cities,” “lab leak,” “excess mortality,” or (God forbid) “moon landing” or “viruses have never been proven to exist,” an alarm instantly blares in the poor sheep’s head: DANGER, WILL ROBINSON, DANGER! The eyes glaze over, the jaw sets, and the mental gate slams shut with a clang you can almost hear.

You might be safe if you tiptoe around the topic in the most innocuous, sheep-approved way possible. But since you’re a shrew, that almost never happens. One wrong syllable and you’re done. Before you can finish your sentence, you’re dumped onto the “do not play with” list, ghosted, or—if it’s family or a close friend—physically ejected from the room. Sometimes it takes just one word. Sometimes a short phrase like “anti-vax,” “Covid hoax,” “Great Reset,” or “Klaus Schwab was right about owning nothing” is enough to trigger total excommunication.