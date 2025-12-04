Another thing you hear all the time from the sheep grazing complacently on the other side of the hill is, “It just isn’t that big of a deal,” or “It just won’t get to that,” or “Why do you always think the worst of everything?” Funny how the same people can be utterly convinced that their own pet catastrophes—Trump returning to power, climate change, systemic racism, white supremacy, overpopulation, or the rise of the far right—are existential threats that will end life as we know it unless we surrender every freedom immediately to stop them. But mention digital IDs, Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), vaccine passports, social credit systems, or the creeping transhumanist agenda, and suddenly you’re the paranoid one wearing a tinfoil hat.