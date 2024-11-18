Of course, the election in the US will be over once this is published, so I cannot refer to either Trump or Harris as active candidates for the role of POTUS, as one of them will have now been elected to that post—unless, of course, we were attacked by aliens directly before, or immediately after, the election. Stupid me to say “aliens” as it would be more likely that we would be attacked by someone in the world with nuclear weapons (guess who that might be—there are several possibilities).

Assuming this possible Armageddon is not forthcoming, either the candidate for love, joy, and peace or the candidate for hate, bigotry, and misogyny will be president. Now guess which one is which.

Well, we certainly will not attribute bigotry or misogyny to Harris, God forbid, and in my opinion, there isn’t enough evidence to attribute those two descriptions to Trump either (although millions will feverishly disagree with me, and I can’t say they are necessarily insane to think such a thing) but “hate” can be easily attributed to both candidates, and depending on how you define “joy, love, and peace” those three as well—albeit for different reasons, and different levels of sincerity.

Since this article is titled “Hate Culture” I will stick with “hate” for a moment. Hate is a tough word. Many times, it is used instead of the less powerful words “dislike” or “disagree,” when that is really what we mean. However, I have heard the word hate used more often than not to describe the emotion one feels toward Trump. In fact, if you “dislike” Trump, you really “hate” him. I can’t say I have ever heard anyone in my camp use the word “hate” to describe their feelings toward Harris—they will use dislike for sure, and they will say she is duplicitous, deceitful, unintelligent, or a warmonger (among other adjectives) but never have I heard a Trumpster say they hated her. Now, that is just my own anecdotal experience, so who knows?

I know not all shrews are Trump supporters, and not all sheep are Harris supporters, but let’s lump these two groups together and say, for the most part, they each represent people who roughly believe in the same thing. I find it interesting that shrews do not seem to throw around the word “hate” as much as sheep do. As I have mentioned several times in my articles, I had two very close friends tell me, when they discovered I was speaking out against the Covid vaccine, that they hoped I got Covid and died. Yes, DIED. I also had my closest friend in LA just drop me entirely (3 years ago and have not heard a peep (or bleat) out of him since) when I casually criticized Fauci in a text message. Recently (last week) I had a close friend since college days (50 years ago!) decide he could not have lunch with me while I was visiting my sister who lives in the same town he lives in. He claimed because of our “profound differences” it would be “too difficult to dine with me.” He is definitely a Harris fan.

Maybe neither of these last two examples confirm these past friends now hate me, but it sure feels that way.

Going back to the US Presidential election (which, as I said, by the time you read this is no longer a mystery). A week before the election, Trump had a huge rally at Madison Square Garden in New York City. There was a lot of controversy that spun out of this event, mostly centering on how hateful and ugly the rally was. Trump is definitely, and has always been, the focus of hate in any comparison with other candidates or even other politicians. It is claimed that Trump hates women, hates minorities, hates all immigrants, etc. However, when you analyze a lot of the opposing (Democratic) candidate’s positions, you can clearly see a very well-hidden darkness that none of her (or “his” when Biden was in that position) supporters see. How can dumping billions of dollars into the Ukrainian/Russian killing machine be seen as anything but darkness? (Among other examples.) And it is also interesting to note, as I said before, that few Trump supporters hate Kamala Harris, at least not with the same vitriol and ugliness as Harris supporters hate Trump. Why is that?

We, as a culture, are clearly living in a nightmare of hate, brought on and stimulated by an agenda that wishes to shake the jar of black and red ants to justify, to the ants, that they need to kill each other in order to survive. Recently I published an article on James Lindsay’s speech on Mao Zedong’s “Hate Craft” of the Cultural Revolution in China. Go back and take a moment to read this article and to watch the linked video of Lindsay’s speech. It is a real eye-opener.

The culture of hate is certainly among us. We are being driven by the agenda to hate each other, hate our leaders, hate our families, and even to hate our dear friends. We can always find justification for this hate, but the problem is not in identifying people who have now, or have the potential, to hurt us, the problem is the hate itself. We can deeply disagree with a person and believe (and be correct in doing so) that they are dangerous and maybe even hateful themselves, but hate is not the emotion that we should conjure up as a false, and ineffective, remedy. Hate is blind, and has no constructive attributes.

We must learn instead to channel that “hate energy” into effective action. Certainly, many, if not most, of us shrews do this. But I don’t see much of this going on “on the other side.” We can certainly have enemies, but hating them should not be an option.