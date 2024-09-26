This article is going to contain mostly quotes from an amazing talk given by Dr. James Lindsay who is an American mathematician, author, and cultural critic. Here is the link to this talk, which contains all of the quotes found below. Anyone interested in what is happening in the world must listen to this talk, so please, after reading this article to whet your appetite, head on over to YouTube to check it out. You will be happy you did.
Lindsay’s talk is titled “The Target is You” and he states at the very start of the talk his focus is on “The Politics of Compliance.” He begins the speech by referring to Mao Zedong, the communist leader of China from 1949 until his death in 1976. The “politics of compliance” is a strategy that Mao used in shaping the Communist Party of China. He states:
There are generally three categories of people when it comes to the politics of compliance. There are the people who are complying, there are the people who are refusing, and the people who aren't sure. And all three are targeted by the politics of compliance roughly the same way, actually, with the same dynamic.
The goal is, of course, to get the compliant to feel better than everybody else, but also frustrated with everybody else. It is to convince those who are not sure to join the program and to begin to comply. And it is to use the people who refuse to comply as the wedge around which the entire thing turns. In fact, it's to dehumanize them and motivate the other two groups to try to destroy them.
