This article is going to contain mostly quotes from an amazing talk given by Dr. James Lindsay who is an American mathematician, author, and cultural critic. Here is the link to this talk, which contains all of the quotes found below. Anyone interested in what is happening in the world must listen to this talk, so please, after reading this article to whet your appetite, head on over to YouTube to check it out. You will be happy you did.

Lindsay’s talk is titled “The Target is You” and he states at the very start of the talk his focus is on “The Politics of Compliance.” He begins the speech by referring to Mao Zedong, the communist leader of China from 1949 until his death in 1976. The “politics of compliance” is a strategy that Mao used in shaping the Communist Party of China. He states: