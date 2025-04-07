I constantly complain about how the sheep-folk don’t see the world falling apart around them. They don’t see the erosion of our freedom of speech rights, they don’t see children being coerced into medications and “gender-affirming” surgery, and they don’t see the unfairness in allowing men to compete in women’s sports. They also obviously do not see the horrors of wars and of their government’s support of killing people in other countries. They don’t see dozens of other things as well: Big Pharma killing us all, the medical industry going haywire, education dumbing down our kids. They don’t see it.

And I stupidly thought that if they did see it, they would want to do something about it. Now I don’t think that. Now I think that they simply don’t care.

Someone recently commented on one of my articles on Off-Guardian. This is what they said:

I think (hope) that, as more and more people lose everything they’ve got, resistance will become fierce. At the moment, too many of us are clinging to our well-fed middle-class status to want to rise up. Freedom comes when there’s nothing left to lose. [1]

This is so right-on I could not have said it better myself. People don’t care because if they did, they would risk losing their “well-fed-middle-class status.” How true. If you ask them if they care about children, they typically would say yes (unless they think you are trying to trick them into agreeing with something Trump is doing). But if you question them further, based on their “yes” answer, they will then deny that what you are saying about children being in danger is true. They will spin whatever in the same way the media does, the threat of nuclear war in the Middle East or in Ukraine is the fault of Russia, Palestine, or, now that he is elected president, the fault of Trump.

In fact, nearly everything bad in the world is the fault of Trump (or Putin). That’s an easy one. The war in Ukraine is Trump’s fault because he pissed off peace-lover Zelenskyy. And since Trump is in a bro-love relationship with Putin, he cannot possibly be credited with trying to negotiate a peace deal. Putin and Trump are peas in a pod, not much room in there with him, Putin, and Hitler all trying to rule the world from the inside of a pea husk. Oh, right, Hitler is dead. Oh well. May as well be alive, he has obviously been reincarnated.

There is no rhyme or reason for any of this unless you count general disagreeableness. Yeah, Trump is a bit of a dick. He is rude, rough, and doesn’t have a lot of that lovey-dovey feeling Kamala certainly had, that’s for sure. But what has he actually done as the devil incarnate other than say a bunch of strange, sometimes stupid, and sometimes insensitive things? (I am not commenting on the good things—oh, right, the good things are bad too.) Hey, I’m not writing an article about praising Trump, but really?

Back to sheep not caring—and bringing in Trump, Putin, and Hitler is important. Why? Because there is an odd inconsistency to the sheep’s unreasoning apathy. Why do they care so damned much about Trump? It seems that every single thing he does they care about, and if what he is doing is not enough to care about, they twist it into the most substantial nightmare you can imagine.

Suddenly, everything matters now, the wars: Trump with his finger hovering over the red nuke button, the trans thing: it seems that it is more important that we have empathy for the plight of transmen/turned women pursuing their dream to win gold in the Olympics, rather than for confused children being groomed to beg for the OR (I know, I know, this isn’t true for all of them). All of these issues are conflated with all other issues, and even non-issues, to create issues. Since when has anyone believed negotiating a peace treaty was an issue and an example of a crazy president? Well, now it is.

So, why is it that no one cares about something one minute, and then the next minute, it is the number one thing to care about? Of course, you already know the answer to this question, it is very simple. It is because they are told to. One minute, they are told not to care about issue “A,” and the next minute, they are told to care. Gee, who would’ve thunk that? Of course, this explanation defies logic. But what other explanation is there? If you ask why they now care when a second ago they didn’t, they can’t tell you. Go ahead and try (I’m sure you already have).

There is something really weird going on, and I am not sure if any explanation will be very satisfying. Other than to say the world has gone insane. That, sadly, makes the most sense. This idea that people are too lazy to give a damn makes some sense. This idea that people are reluctant to rock the boat makes some sense. But then why rock the boat with Trump? Why rock the boat with Russia, and with Putin?

The agenda likes the idea that the sheepers have something to hate. When you think about it, there has always been something to hate. It was the virus for a while (actually they feared the virus, they hated everyone who denied the virus). Then Putin and Russia, then Palestine or Israel (that’s a good one; you can hate either one, it doesn’t matter to the agenda which). Now the big hate is Trump. Hate, hate, hate. Hating is very important. And it really isn’t Trump people hate, it is everyone who supports Trump. They are the real ones to hate. And you don’t even have to support the guy, all you have to do is be someone who doesn’t hate him. Then you are hated.

I ran across a 40-year friend on Facebook (now there’s something to hate!) stating that he was disgusted that Trump took over the Kennedy Center in DC and had his new board cancel an all-gay choir performance. It turns out this cancellation, due to budget restrictions, happened before Trump made his hateful and racist changes. I pointed this out to him, citing a CNN news report. He immediately de-friended me and told me I was a huge and ghastly “disappointment” for being a Trump-lover. Huh?

Obviously, before Trump declared himself chairman of the board at the famous venue, no one cared if the non-Trumpified board cancelled gay choirs.

Now, it matters. Before, it didn’t. ‘Round and ‘round the mulberry bush . . .

Pop.

[1] I did not name this person to protect their privacy. If, whoever you are, reads this, and want to be identified, just let me know in the comments and I will give you credit.