At present, there are two buckets. Maybe one day there will be more, but right now two it is. And that makes sense because then there is a dual polarization—a black-and-white presentation. Binary is always easier to deal with—and control.

So, what are these two buckets? Well, the easiest way to label them, in our present situation, is right or left—conservative or liberal—Republican or Democrat. Needless to say, those labels are not very accurate. We could easily argue any one of these pairings being not fully representative of the views and policies of the two opposing groups. But that really is the whole point. Depending on which bucket you are thrown into, you are expected to be 100% aligned with any of the issues assigned to that bucket. That is why there are only two buckets. Any more than two would only confuse the issue. And we certainly do not want any ambiguous issues. They want black and white. Yes or no. Right or wrong. And it isn’t “we” who want this, although we are told we do. By whom? The agenda, of course. Whoever the hell “they” are.