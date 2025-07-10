Hey fellow shrews. There has been a lot of Trump news recently, and a lot of shrews believe with no doubt that Trump is just another puppet of the New World Order and is deeply ensconced in the Deep State.

Here is a snippet from my good friend Guy Crittenden. He is clearly a person who believes many of us are fooled by Trump’s saviour status. I really respect Guy. He is incredibly intelligent and immensely well informed. I have agreed with nearly everything he has said since I met him five years ago.

I am not a 100% supporter of Donald Trump. My vote for him primarily came out of RFKJ’s endorsement as well as a few other people who were destined to be part of his team. I can’t deny that much he has done so far has aligned with my own truths and beliefs, but I also understand how this all could be utterly deceiving. The jury is still out, as far as I am concerned.

But I am very interested to know how all of my fellow shrews feel here on Shrew Views. Please leave your thoughts in the comments, and take your vote here as well (at the end of the article). THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION REGARDING THIS IMPORTANT MATTER!

(I copied and pasted this from its original posting with no edits)

By Guy Crittenden:

I haven't the slightest interest in any "peace deal" that President Trump negotiates in Middle East. Why? Because I already know where that person and most American citizens and most or all of the leaders of the OECD countries stand in regard to genocide. The photo [not included here] is not from Iran or Israel, but from Gaza, where it's starting to emerge that as many as 800,000 people may have been shot or starved to death since the staged border attacks in which Israeli helicopters killed Israeli citizens as guards of the most protected border in the world stood down for eight hours. If you're too intellectually lazy and mesmerized to research and realize that the same two governments that brought you 9/11 are lying to you about everything from the border incident to Trump's collaboration in the embarrassingly obviously staged assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, to his deceit in leading the Iranian government to think it was about to engage in talks, knowing full well that an attack was coming from Israel that was planned years ago (yes it was, and yes he knew), and if it's too much to ask that after all those years since 9/11 that you cultivate some alternative voices from the mainstream media, then you're not "reachable" or "teachable" and all I can say is I'm moving on.

Actually, I moved on long ago. It isn't difficult (at all) to discover that the school at Sandy Hook had been closed for years and that — as they always do — an emergency response "live drill" was coerced into a reported actual event using very demonstrable and easy-to-trace crisis actors, despite government asset Alex Jones caving on it in court, to fulfill what he was always meant to do: Pied Piper the legitimate research community by telling many truths, then self-immolate his credibility with the CNN-watching public so that community would be tarnished.

Gaza is an actual real-time verifiable genocide, both in the sense of mass murder and cultural degradation, with snipers posting kill shots of children on social media with no repercussions and soldiers strangely putting on women's underwear after slaughtering them — something as ghoulish and hypnotic as nurses performing dance routines during the height of the lockdowns. (In empty hospitals, I might add: I know as I visited them while we were told they were overflowing with sick people, ergo don't visit unless you're in mortal danger.)

It's funny, isn't it, how when you ignore a genocide in one place you enable it everywhere. Consider the silence over the discovery, from surveys by funeral home directors of their peers, that over 28 per cent of all dead people's bodies are filled with white fibrous clots, blocking major veins and arteries (including to and from the heart) to the extent that embalming fluid cannot be pumped into them. As much as many of the directors might wish to remain quiet, this poses real problems. What do you tell a family that wants an open-casket funeral in hot weather? Do you make excuses? Apparently so. If I can learn that information — easily — do you think the US Central Intelligence Agency cannot? Or Tulsi Gabbard? You'd think between a quarter and a third of all deaths potentially resulting from, or at least involving, a technology from some dystopian science fiction movie would warrant a public discussion, no? A few minutes on the evening news? Some columns in daily newspapers or magazines? I must have lost the plot somewhere. I grew up in a newspaper family and am pretty sure my parents and step parents would have looked into that when they edited the Toronto Telegram and its successor the Toronto Sun. But then again, they thought Lee Harvey Oswald shot JFK. Heck, I even thought JFK Jr's plane crashed because he wasn't trained to fly at night, so I haven't always been so astute myself.

Let me share a little insight with you: The photos of Trump clenching his fist as he said "Fight! Fight! Fight!" surrounded by Secret Service agents, with the American flag billowing above him, and the trickle of blood shaped like the NASA snake tongue (did you think that was a coincidence, like his removing his shoes?) was shot before the live event, during a rehearsal, then matched with images from the "day of." The event in which the shooter's body was cremated "by accident" before investigators could examine it. Trump's followers need a hero, and in case there was any doubt, a photo was also supplied of the bullet that happened to be caught by a nearby photographer. Just like that! An image that would be difficult to take under controlled conditions in a laboratory, and requiring ultra-high shutter speeds. But he got it! What luck! Like the incredible good fortune of that terrorist passport being found at Ground Zero, perfectly intact from a plane that had been otherwise vaporized. Incredible that all the other passports burned up, but one from a terrorist survived, in near-perfect condition. (The US passport office should contact Saudi Arabia and find out what material they use, as it's obviously superior to the paper used in American passports, which ought to be the greatest the in the world, by far.)

You really have to wonder why the media isn't talking about those white fibrous clots. I know the YouTube channel Redacted reported on it, but not many other places (to my knowledge). What does the government and media's silence tell you? Was there something that was done to people in recent years, that was different from before, that might provide a clue? Is it possible that the medical profession that received money for performing a procedure (and was warned they'd could lose their license if they didn't) would prefer not to talk about it, even with hundreds of thousands of people dying all around us from turbo cancer, heart disease, neurological disorders, and suffering from infertility? I don't know a single person who hasn't lost a friend or family member from this big mystery. I'm almost 65 years old and don't recall in all those years a time when multiple professional athletes dropped dead of coronary attacks on the same day around the world. How long is this silence going to continue?

But, yeah, let's spend all our time analyzing what Trump and his cabinet have planned to bring peace to the Middle East. It's not like war theatre would ever be used to distract us from something at home. It's not like we ever genocided the indigenous people of North America. Genocide only took place in the past, right? In other places. It could never happen in our lifetime. It could never happen here. Or perhaps...

...we're all Palestinians now.