. . . and they’re destined to sleep in it. I certainly am. And it is a very lumpy bed—I don’t get much sleep.

So, what is this bed? It’s the one we’ve made for ourselves—not the same comfortable illusion the sheep lie in. In our bed, we must witness and endure the death of the world in all its forms: emotional, psychological, spiritual, and physical. While we’ll experience all these deaths alongside everyone else, it’s the physical one that hits hardest for us, because we understand it in a way others don’t. The sheep will face the same losses, but our bed is unique—it’s the place where we know the true reasons people are getting sick and dying. We see through the false narratives they’ve been fed and blindly accept, grasping instead the real causes behind humanity’s demise. That’s our bed, and yes, we made it ourselves.