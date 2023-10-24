Shrew Views

Shrew Views

Todd Hayen, PhD, RP
Oct 25, 2023

It is interesting to me how so few people commented on this post. I am curious to know why...any thoughts??

Freeq O’Nature
Oct 25, 2023

Your theory seems to be bang on. IMOO it goes back further, to Khazaria, when they were so nasty they were taken to task by surrounding countries and made to adopt a religion (probably hoping this would calm the beast). They chose Jewish as being the least restrictive to their way of life. Then they swore vengeance on the ones who forced them, dissed them or otherwise tried to get them to place nice. It happened to be Russia and it’s satellites, not to mention the surrounding muslim/arab/asian/everyone else countries. Oh the poor Ashkenazi jews felt harassed and ostracized so they “went forth and multiplied”, infiltrating all levels of govt/banking in multiple countries. In the “conspiracy” world they’re called the Khazarian mafia. What they went about is similar to the family code of honour type defence and revenge - globally.

About 80% of today’s jewish people around the world are said to be Ashkenazi. The Talmud type are said to be an offshoot, the dark side if you will. And the goyim, all the rest of us, are as cattle to be used and slaughtered.

Generational abuse begetting abuse? Ayup, I think so. Justified? Depends on who you ask. And where/when does it stop?

Disclaimer: I am anti- anyone who bombs/kills another. I don’t care what colour/race/religion. And I do not believe any of it is justified.

