Candy
11h

Funny story-my son took me to see the surgeon. First visit. The nurse took me to the scale.

Me: I have planned to say no

(Clothes add at least 5 lbs depending on what you are wearing, plus shoes. I had on a sweater since I’m always cold in A/C)

Nurse: then I will say you have to

Me: you weigh women and then take their blood pressure and that way we all need medication (my son chuckles)

Nurse looks at me: do you weigh yourself every day?

Me: yes

Nurse: how much did you weigh today?

I told her and she wrote it down

Nurse: How tall are you?

I tell her and she writes it down

She tells me to sit and pulls out the b/p cuff. It must be set really high because it inflates a long time and is incredibly painful on my arm

Me: that hurts a lot

Nurse: I’m guessing it’s not usually 174/104?

Me: no

My son: your bp is usually lower than mine

Nurse: what is your blood pressure normally?

I tell her, and then joke about how low my bp was when I was young and how it only got up near to 120/80 when I was 9 months pregnant.

She writes down my bp

We do what we can to not cooperate and sometimes it turns out okay

Mary R
17h

Great article! I have been aware of this broad ( institutional ) information creep but have not thought a lot about it . It certainly is disturbing. Not sure if others have experienced this but I have also noticed this socially. Folks seemingly feel entitled to personal information…….close friends ( or so I thought ) asking for the dates of our vaccinations ? Amongst other intrusive questions…….mmmm. Yes it is disturbing that this is being normalized.

