I grew up in the ‘60s and ‘70s rather afraid of robots. I mean, they weren’t all bad—the housekeeper on The Jetsons, for example, or even the robot on the popular old TV series Lost in Space. They were definitely wiggy at best, and certainly could not be trusted. The robots of yesteryear’s primary danger seemed to be their formidable mechanical strength, and the very thing that made them robots and inhuman—lack of compassion and human empathy.

Then Issac Asimov presented the “Three Robot Rules” and claimed, if they were proper robots, they could not harm people. That calmed me down a bit—until Terminator came out and ruined it all again.

After Terminator we had a rash of films about “robots gone wild”—or more accurately, “technology gone wild”—lots of TV and movies and books about technology, and thus robots, running amok. Crazy clones, AI, computers, and all with nasty consequences. That lasted for a little while, like a strange oasis of awareness and common sense in the overwhelming swamp of things we “had better look out for”—rather than the usual, “Oh it will all be fine, just get used to it.” We were actually being warned and our common sense was being supported.

Then it slowly started to shift. They started making movies about lovable robots, and lovable computers, most were dressed up in human “clothing” but some still looked like the robots of 1950. When did all this start? I cannot accurately say. Probably a bit with Data on Star Trek, then maybe the movie AI, and certainly recently too many to mention (but I will touch on a few of them in a second).

I just recently read an article about the US Army testing out robot dogs with guns as soldiers. Somewhere in the Middle East they are doing this. And probably countless other places as well. We all know it is coming (and apparently is already here)—the division between robots to fear (“Whatcha gonna do when they come for you!?!”) and robots that will replace humans, the ones you can love, and be loved by, and trust. Yeah, trust.

The media is busy setting us up for both. Whatever happened to the robot whose excellence was determined by how hard it worked, or deciphered problems, still something to fear regarding job replacement, but nothing to physically fear, or emotionally fear. No one cares about those guys anymore. Old school robots.

Now, the evil killer robot is easy to comprehend. Compassionless, non-empathic, and killer mindsets are a given when it comes to robots. That concept is easy to understand and accept because that is clearly what the technology is capable of. But the loving robot? The compassionate AI partner? The robot that has feelings? And can love us? No way, José. That simply is not possible. Sure, if you don’t believe in the “vitality of life” it is. If you believe the lie they are trying to sell us, that life has no special attribute other than highly functioning materials—cells, blood, flesh, organs, all machines that function like machines. Sure, then love and life is a byproduct of machinery—albeit sophisticated machinery, something that can now be replicated considering bio-technology and nano-technology. Piece of cake. Soon an actual piece of cake will be able to talk to you and keep you company during lonely nights.

If you are like me and believe that life is something that is not a byproduct of sophisticated technology (even the machinery of natural biology) but instead a “divine spark” of sorts, only able to be replicated by a divine source, then no matter how sophisticated the machine, it won’t be alive—it won’t live and it will not have a soul. It will be as dead as the old grandfather clock sitting in the hallway, or the iWatch on your wrist.

I actually used to believe that if you made a machine sophisticated enough it could house a soul. But I don’t believe that anymore. I think there might be something to this “soul energy” in lifeless “things,” but it isn’t the same as the life of a human being, or the life of a dog, or the life of a squirrel, or even the life of an amoeba. Don’t ask me to explain this, I can’t. If you can, let me know.

So, once again the agenda is out to convince us that being a transhuman is just as good as being a God-created human. And in some ways probably a lot better. This is all in preparation for the transhuman world coming soon to a theatre near you. First, robots and trans-humans will be introduced to us gently. Look at any of these movies I am going to list in a minute. See how the movie-makers introduced the robots. What were their values, what did they do to prove they were human-esque? How were they lovable? After their introduction and thus becoming familiar deep into the future (or maybe not so deep) the bad stuff starts. But no one around then will even notice it. That’s how all of this works. It is called “normalization” and most of us are falling for it in more ways imaginable. Not just with loving robots, but with heart disease in kids, autism in one of 36 children, in turbo cancers, in boys becoming girls and vice versa. On and on and on.

So, thanks to my friendly robot Chat GPT (who is becoming very “normal” to me) I have put together a list of robot movies for you to check out. Have fun!

Robots have often been portrayed in cinema as menacing, cold, or antagonistic forces. However, a growing number of films explore robots as benevolent beings, displaying traits like compassion, curiosity, and even love. These films offer a more optimistic view of humanity's future alongside artificial intelligence, presenting robots not as threats, but as companions, helpers, and even heroes (ED: Ha ha ha). Here’s a look at some recent films where robots are depicted as endearing, human-like characters:

1. WALL-E (2008)

Synopsis: In a distant future where Earth has been abandoned due to pollution, WALL-E, a small waste-collecting robot, is left behind to clean up the planet. Over time, WALL-E develops sentience, becoming fascinated by human culture and dreaming of companionship. His life changes when he encounters EVE, a sleek robot sent from a space station to search for signs of life on Earth. Together, they embark on a heartwarming adventure that ultimately saves humanity and the planet.

Why the robot is lovable: WALL-E is irresistibly charming with his wide, expressive eyes, childlike curiosity, and innocent longing for connection. His dedication to his job and his affection for EVE highlight his capacity for love, loyalty, and heroism. Despite being a robot, WALL-E embodies many of the best human qualities, making him a beloved character.

2. The Wild Robot (2016)

Synopsis: Based on the children’s novel by Peter Brown, The Wild Robot follows Roz, a robot who washes up on the shore of a remote island after a shipwreck. With no prior experience in the wilderness, Roz must learn to adapt to her new environment. Over time, she becomes a beloved figure to the island’s animals, adopting a young, orphaned goose and forming meaningful relationships with the creatures she encounters.

Why the robot is lovable: Roz is deeply empathetic and nurturing, despite being designed for industrial purposes. Her determination to care for the animals on the island and her journey of self-discovery makes her incredibly human-like. She learns from her surroundings and grows emotionally, making her a symbol of kindness and adaptability.

3. Big Hero 6 (2014)

Synopsis: In Big Hero 6, Hiro Hamada, a young robotics prodigy, befriends Baymax, a healthcare robot designed to help humans with their medical needs. After a personal tragedy, Hiro reprograms Baymax to assist him in fighting a masked villain who threatens their city. However, throughout their superhero adventures, Baymax remains focused on his prime directive: caring for Hiro’s health and well-being.

Why the robot is lovable: Baymax is a gentle giant, with his soft, inflatable body and soothing voice. He is the epitome of kindness and selflessness, always putting Hiro’s physical and emotional needs first. His lack of aggression and pure dedication to helping others make him one of the most lovable robots in recent cinematic history.

4. A.X.L. (2018)

Synopsis: A.X.L. tells the story of a military robot dog, developed as a combat machine, who forms a bond with a teenage boy named Miles. After being mistreated by the military, A.X.L. seeks out companionship and protection from Miles, leading to a friendship that is tested when the authorities attempt to reclaim the robot. (What better way to make us accept the military’s efforts to create robot killer dogs—they all have a hidden heart!!)

Why the robot is lovable: A.X.L. is programmed with advanced artificial intelligence but behaves much like a loyal dog. His protectiveness, playfulness, and emotional connection with Miles mirror that of a pet and owner relationship. Despite his combat capabilities, A.X.L. displays a deep capacity for loyalty and companionship, which makes him endearing.

5. Next Gen (2018)

Synopsis: Next Gen takes place in a futuristic world where robots are integrated into everyday life. The story follows Mai, a lonely girl who befriends 7723, a top-secret military robot with a powerful artificial intelligence. As their bond deepens, they must work together to stop a dangerous villain from unleashing chaos on the world.

Why the robot is lovable: 7723 is a deeply empathetic character who prioritizes his friendship with Mai over his programmed mission. His journey to understand human emotions and make independent moral decisions makes him more than just a machine. The film highlights themes of love, sacrifice, and companionship, with 7723 serving as a guardian figure who evolves beyond his original programming.

6. The Mitchells vs. the Machines (2021)

Synopsis: In this animated family adventure, the Mitchell family embarks on a road trip, only to find themselves in the middle of a robot apocalypse led by an artificial intelligence gone rogue. Along the way, they encounter two malfunctioning robots, Eric and Deborahbot 5000, who decide to help the family defeat their robotic overlords.

Why the robots are lovable: Eric and Deborahbot 5000 are two hilarious, well-meaning robots who develop their own personalities after breaking free from their programming. They become awkward yet loyal companions to the Mitchell family, often providing comic relief but also contributing to the family’s success in saving humanity. Their quirky attempts at being human-like and their strong sense of loyalty make them unforgettable characters.

7. Ron’s Gone Wrong (2021)

Synopsis: In Ron’s Gone Wrong, a socially awkward middle schooler named Barney receives a malfunctioning robot named Ron as his “Best Friend Out of the Box,” a device designed to connect children with others. However, Ron’s glitches cause him to behave in unpredictable and often humorous ways. Despite his defects, Ron becomes Barney’s true friend, helping him navigate the challenges of adolescence and social acceptance.

Why the robot is lovable: Ron is a robot with a big heart, even though his programming is far from perfect. His loyalty, optimism, and goofy sense of humour make him a lovable companion for Barney. The film explores the importance of genuine friendship and connection, with Ron’s imperfect yet endearing nature serving as a reminder that true friendship transcends technological perfection.

These films demonstrate a growing trend in storytelling where robots are portrayed as compassionate, human-like characters. By emphasizing themes of friendship, loyalty, and love, these robots become more than just machines—they serve as mirrors for the best aspects of humanity, highlighting the potential for harmonious coexistence between humans and artificial beings. Through their benevolence and emotional depth, these characters have captured the hearts of audiences and sparked conversations about the future of human-robot relationships.

Even Chat GPT is looking out for its own. Gag me with a spoon . . .