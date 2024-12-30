Dear Fellow Shrews…
2024 is almost over, and it is the season for giving. Ha ha. I’m sure you have all given just about enough. Right?
Well, here is one last plea. If you don’t care to read two articles a week from yours truly, but have enjoyed an article here and there for the past few years (I have written over 400 of them!) would you consider dropping a hay penny (or more) in the old man’s hat for me? Just as a thank you for my relentless effort to share with you my fabulous thoughts and viewpoints??
I am still going to give all that I make from November to July to the kids in Egypt.
Pretty please?
I am old school, and really believe anything of true value in a materialist world has monetary value. What I do is not art (which does not have to have monetary value) but it does take time and effort to keep up. Throw me a few bucks if you haven’t already.
AND THANK YOU TO ALL OF YOUR WHO DO THROW ME A FEW BUCKS! I love you! You are so generous! And your participation here, with money and with comments, sharing, and reading, is definitely what keeps Shrew Views alive.
As I said before, I promise to contribute 100% of the first half of 2025 (from now until the end of July) subscription fees to a wonderful charity in Egypt. This charity is set up to buy a certain number of children school supplies for the year (the number of children depends on how much money is donated). Last year I donated my entire Shrew Views subscription money to provide these supplies for about 40 children! Let’s double that this year!
So not only will you get about 100 wonderful articles, you will also be contributing to a wonderful cause! (House of Life in Abydos, Egypt, www.houseoflife.info)
So let’s make this a big year for these kids!! Here are a few pictures from last year.
Buy me a Coffee! $3!
Share this post
One Last Plea for Bucks!!
Share this post
Dear Fellow Shrews…
2024 is almost over, and it is the season for giving. Ha ha. I’m sure you have all given just about enough. Right?
Well, here is one last plea. If you don’t care to read two articles a week from yours truly, but have enjoyed an article here and there for the past few years (I have written over 400 of them!) would you consider dropping a hay penny (or more) in the old man’s hat for me? Just as a thank you for my relentless effort to share with you my fabulous thoughts and viewpoints??
I am still going to give all that I make from November to July to the kids in Egypt.
Pretty please?
I am old school, and really believe anything of true value in a materialist world has monetary value. What I do is not art (which does not have to have monetary value) but it does take time and effort to keep up. Throw me a few bucks if you haven’t already.
AND THANK YOU TO ALL OF YOUR WHO DO THROW ME A FEW BUCKS! I love you! You are so generous! And your participation here, with money and with comments, sharing, and reading, is definitely what keeps Shrew Views alive.
As I said before, I promise to contribute 100% of the first half of 2025 (from now until the end of July) subscription fees to a wonderful charity in Egypt. This charity is set up to buy a certain number of children school supplies for the year (the number of children depends on how much money is donated). Last year I donated my entire Shrew Views subscription money to provide these supplies for about 40 children! Let’s double that this year!
So not only will you get about 100 wonderful articles, you will also be contributing to a wonderful cause! (House of Life in Abydos, Egypt, www.houseoflife.info)
So let’s make this a big year for these kids!! Here are a few pictures from last year.
If you would like to support my efforts to write articles that you enjoy, but would rather not at this time commit to a yearly or monthly subscription. Please buy me a cup of coffee! The gesture would be greatly appreciated!!
Buy me a Coffee! $3!