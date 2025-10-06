I have never hated sheep. There are just too many people out there who are close to my heart who happen to be sheep. And we all have a bit of sheep in us, don’t we? I certainly do. If I hated sheep, it would just be a projection of my repressed sheep-shadow. I don’t want to do that. I also, in general, don’t hate anyone. Sure, I understand some reasons to hate, but I, luckily, have experienced none of those reasons.

Do I get irritated with the radical left? You bet your sweet bippy I do. Sometimes, often, my irritation turns to anger. I get so angry at times that I could spit. I do hate their ways, their concepts, their worldviews. I can, at times, even wholeheartedly believe they are the direct cause of our world going to ruin. But I don’t hate them. No. How could anyone hate their furry little butts? Or their sweet little black eyes? Not me.

Recently, I saw a meme displaying two pictures. One picture was of a crowd of Hitler Youth, all adorned with swastika-banded arms, giving the ol’ Führer the supreme salute. That particular picture was captioned: “How the left sees the right.” The second picture in the meme showed a crowd of silly, costumed clowns. It was captioned: “How the right sees the left.” I laughed. It certainly seemed like an accurate description. And how can you hate a crowd of clowns? You certainly can hate a crowd of Hitler-worshipping kids. Or can you? The clowns and the fervent Hitler Youth are still humans, right? No, we should hate neither one.

The media and people on both “sides” keep saying it’s the agenda’s goal to pit us against each other, aiming to spark division or even civil war to distract us from the real evil happening right under our noses. I can believe that, but it raises a question: Is the answer to this manipulation setting aside our differences, ignoring our convictions, and just loving each other? Should we act as if we’re all “one,” forgetting our beliefs, worldviews, and concerns about issues like war, gender, immigration, free speech, or the erosion of rights? Are we supposed to push aside what we hold dear, embrace our woke neighbor, and declare love as the ultimate solution, united as one human family? “Love heals all wounds"?

I agree with that last sentence, but I don’t, at all, agree with all I wrote before that about laying our differences aside. Forget that crap. We should love each other WITH our differences intact; we should not have to forget what we believe in order to love each other. That is the whole point. That is what makes it difficult. And believe me, nobody said it would be easy. It isn’t, nor should it be. Nothing worth its salt is easy. Never has been, never will be.

I think it is part of the agenda’s plan to create the conflict that has us all about ready to kill each other, and to convince us that this hatred is inhuman but necessary. Unfortunately, it is also part of the agenda’s wicked plan to convince us that the only solution to this civil war is to all get together and sing Kumbaya as we drop all of the reasons we are angry and forget they were ever issues. We then should all hold hands and start singing around the campfire as if nothing ever happened. What better way for the agenda to thrive and continue its scorched land campaign with no opposition?

How about just loving one another, learning from each other’s points of contention, and coming up with something common to fight for? Or, if need be, just let the differences not be the cause of hatred, but only as things we either have to resolve or just live with. How about that? How about not letting these differences cause us to hate our sisters, brothers, children, parents, next-door neighbours, and fellow countrymen, and discuss the differences and conflicting worldviews in debate and discussion without losing our cookies over it? Is that such a novel idea that no one is willing to give it a try?

I think this concept that we now have a merited reason for our culture to erupt into a civil war is hogwash. That is the agenda talking, if you ask me. “Oh, you folks have a good reason to fight this out now, go for it! Rip each other’s throats out!!” I also, at the same time, believe this idea that we should drop all of our reasons for hating one another, and just kiss and make up, is the agenda’s hogwash as well. Yes, we should kiss and make up, but we should keep the conflict alive that causes the tension. The solution is not to drop what troubles us, but to freakin’ TALK about it!!! Talk about it on the foundation of love the human race is built on. What a novel idea. Gee, I remember a guy named Jesus who suggested this sort of thing a long time ago. Forgiveness was kind of at the heart of it, eh? Love and forgiveness. How about giving that a try?

Free speech presents a good example, a sacred cow getting butchered left and right. The radical left wants to censor “hate speech” to protect the vulnerable; the right screams it’s the first step to tyranny. Both have points—I’ve seen online vitriol ruin lives, and I’ve watched governments silence dissent under noble guises. But hating each other over it? That’s playing into the agenda’s hands. Imagine town halls where we debate platform policies without doxxing or death threats. Or backyard barbecues where we swap articles, poke holes in arguments, and laugh at our own biases. I’ve had friends who have tried it with their poker buddies: one guy’s a free-speech absolutist, another’s all for content moderation. They argue, they learn, they ante up again. No blood spilled, just bridges built.

This isn’t pie-in-the-sky idealism; it’s practical survival. History’s littered with divided societies that imploded—Rome, the Weimar Republic, even modern examples like Rwanda or Yugoslavia. They didn’t fall because of differences; they fell because hate poisoned the well of discourse. We’re not there yet, but the agenda’s pumping that poison hard. So, why not counter with the antidote of tough love? Forgive the slights, but challenge the ideas. Love the sinner, hate the sin, as that Jesus fellow put it. It’s not about erasing lines; it’s about drawing them in chalk, not blood.

Sure, there’ll be times when talk fails—when actions cross into harm, like suppressing votes or inciting violence. Then, we stand firm, protest, vote, and even litigate. But even then, let’s aim for justice without joy in the other’s downfall. My sheepish self included, we’ve all got blind spots. Maybe the radical left’s push for equity reminds us conservatives to check our privileges; maybe our emphasis on personal responsibility nudges them toward realism. Learning? That’s the gold in the grit.

In the end, loving the left—or anyone across the aisle—isn’t about fluffy feelings or forced unity. It’s the hard-hat work of humanity: acknowledging we’re all bumbling through this circus called life, clowns, shrews and sheep alike. So, next time anger bubbles, pause, pour a cup of tea, and chat. Who knows? You might just shear the wool from your eyes and spot the shepherd pulling strings. After all, in a world obsessed with division, the ultimate rebellion is choosing not to hate—while boldly sticking to your guns.