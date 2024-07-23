Shrew Views

Freeq O’Nature
Rumbles from the Jungle
11 hrs agoLiked by Todd Hayen, PhD, RP

Magic ring.

author
Todd Hayen, PhD, RP
9 hrs agoAuthor

How about x-ray glasses?

Freeq O’Nature
Rumbles from the Jungle
7 hrs ago

No not them, thanks. I’m happy with seeing only the public outer shell of people around me, I think seeing the inside would give me nightmares.

Retractable wings now. Those I could go for. Do you have some of those in stock?

peggy bean
14 hrs agoLiked by Todd Hayen, PhD, RP

Put links on the bottom so we can just click to post on social media. Some accounts have that and it makes it really easy to share!

author
Todd Hayen, PhD, RP
13 hrs agoAuthor

There is a "Share" button at the top and bottom of every post...if you click that it gives you choices of which social media to post to...do you not have that?

Darius
Darius
19 hrs agoLiked by Todd Hayen, PhD, RP

Todd, I must apologise because I stopped the paying subscription for a bit.

I am sure I will be back.

One think I noticed that to "gain eyes" on the platform, authors spend enormous time on here, writing notes, commenting and so on.

At the moment I have time to spend over here and my list of subscribers went up significantly.

You are doing an important work, dont give up.

author
Todd Hayen, PhD, RP
18 hrs agoAuthor

I doubt if I give up, I am just trying to feel comfortable, which is typically a futile effort these days! I wonder though if my writing is reaching as many people as it should...but maybe it doesn't deserve to reach more than it already is! I feel this bunch of dedicated readers are pretty amazing people...maybe I am only supposed to write to only you guys...

I am not sure if you are implying that I don't spend enough time on the site...?? I am here ALL of the time, I read every single comment, and respond to 99% of them, with long lengthy responses!! What more could I do??

Darius
Darius
15 hrs agoLiked by Todd Hayen, PhD, RP

I think the trick is to be active on Notes. Like a Twitter kind of thing. Apparently, the Substack's algorithm likes it.

That's why people post a lot of memes.

But I am not a content creating guru, so I might be wrong.

author
Todd Hayen, PhD, RP
15 hrs agoAuthor

Interesting. I do nothing on notes. I’ll have to look into that.

Katherine
19 hrs agoLiked by Todd Hayen, PhD, RP

Todd, I love your stack. Your request for support is appropriate because of your content, hardwork, and commitment to shine light upon darkness.

The WAY you ask for support from your readers is much in alignment with philanthropist Percy Ross's recommended approach. In case you don't know of his story of giving away millions to those recipients who presented a good case for his generosity, consider taking a look here. I read his book many years ago and it taught me how to solicit support from others without apology or embarrassment.

ASK FOR THE MOON AND GET IT: THE SECRET OF GETTING WHAT YOU WANT AND KNOWING HOW TO ASK by Percy Ross

Are you looking for answers on how to be successful? Have you ever considered that the way to success lies not in knowing all the answers, but in asking the right questions? As a young man from humble beginnings, Percy Ross vowed that if ever he became successful he would use his knowledge to help others. In fact, he became a multi-millionaire and for the past 20 years has been giving away money to those who need it - and who have asked him for it. Full of personal anecdotes and tried and tested advice, this book reveals the secrets of his success, including: the ten basic rules of the art of asking; how to prepare a good case before you ask; making sure you ask the right person; how to encourage others to contribute to your success; and how to help other people achieve success.

---------------------

Todd, best of luck with your request. I am a paid subscriber and very happy to put money where my mouth is.

author
Todd Hayen, PhD, RP
18 hrs agoAuthor

Thank you for this info, I will definitely check it out!

Well, I don't want to toot my own horn, but the primary reason why I want this stack to be a monetary success is so I have more money to give away!! I have already spent every cent I have made here on other subscriptions, on Druthers newspaper (as a donation) and on buying school supplies for children in a small village in central Egypt. I make my "live on" money through my therapy work.

So where does the money come from to do the things I just listed? Well, wherever I can get it! Here, therapy work, music royalties (which isn't much). I don't figure that out and allocate. i.e., if I made nothing from Shrew Views I would still give to my charities and subscribe to other substacks...certainly not trying to "look good"...just sayin'

