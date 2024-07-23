Dear Fellow Shrews…
I just can’t seem to get this to work for me. Maybe I am in the same boat as all “substackers” although I keep reading about people who have tens of thousands of subscribers and thousands of paid subscribers.
What can I do to make this site go viral?
I don’t think I am asking for much (it doesn’t HAVE to go viral!). I work really hard on this substack, writing multiple articles each week, responding to every single comment. Doing research, reading other substacks.
I have a very loyal following too. Those of you who have paid for a subscription have been SO complimentary. I am SO flattered! Which makes me want to work even harder! I want to write even more articles, and offer other things to my paid shrew club. But I just need more of you subscribing to justify the time and energy devoted to this.
I know you are all tired of hearing me whine. But I just do not know what to do. Can you help me?
To my loyal paid subscribers, can you help spread the word? If you do like what I do here, can you please post my articles on your social media? And let everyone you know that would like what you like here to join up? Even as free subscribers, the more the merrier! And hopefully some people will end up buying a subscription.
All of you who are free, please consider paying, even just for a couple of months. If I have a good showing of new subscribers, I will not be discouraged and will keep on plugging.
Is there anything else I can do to entice you? I have thought about offering a free Shrew Views T-shirt to the first 5 new paid (yearly) subscriptions—is that something any of you would be interested in? Maybe a secret magic shrew ring? Or shrew socks? Let me know what would make your hard earned money easier to part with!
I want so much for this endeavour to work!
And a very heartfelt THANK YOU to those of you who are currently paying for a subscription! There is no doubt that your contribution is what keeps me at this. Thank you…
King Shrew
Todd Hayen
Buy me a Coffee! $3!
Magic ring.
How about x-ray glasses?
No not them, thanks. I’m happy with seeing only the public outer shell of people around me, I think seeing the inside would give me nightmares.
Retractable wings now. Those I could go for. Do you have some of those in stock?
Put links on the bottom so we can just click to post on social media. Some accounts have that and it makes it really easy to share!
There is a "Share" button at the top and bottom of every post...if you click that it gives you choices of which social media to post to...do you not have that?
Todd, I must apologise because I stopped the paying subscription for a bit.
I am sure I will be back.
One think I noticed that to "gain eyes" on the platform, authors spend enormous time on here, writing notes, commenting and so on.
At the moment I have time to spend over here and my list of subscribers went up significantly.
You are doing an important work, dont give up.
I doubt if I give up, I am just trying to feel comfortable, which is typically a futile effort these days! I wonder though if my writing is reaching as many people as it should...but maybe it doesn't deserve to reach more than it already is! I feel this bunch of dedicated readers are pretty amazing people...maybe I am only supposed to write to only you guys...
I am not sure if you are implying that I don't spend enough time on the site...?? I am here ALL of the time, I read every single comment, and respond to 99% of them, with long lengthy responses!! What more could I do??
I think the trick is to be active on Notes. Like a Twitter kind of thing. Apparently, the Substack's algorithm likes it.
That's why people post a lot of memes.
But I am not a content creating guru, so I might be wrong.
Interesting. I do nothing on notes. I’ll have to look into that.
Todd, I love your stack. Your request for support is appropriate because of your content, hardwork, and commitment to shine light upon darkness.
The WAY you ask for support from your readers is much in alignment with philanthropist Percy Ross's recommended approach. In case you don't know of his story of giving away millions to those recipients who presented a good case for his generosity, consider taking a look here. I read his book many years ago and it taught me how to solicit support from others without apology or embarrassment.
ASK FOR THE MOON AND GET IT: THE SECRET OF GETTING WHAT YOU WANT AND KNOWING HOW TO ASK by Percy Ross
Are you looking for answers on how to be successful? Have you ever considered that the way to success lies not in knowing all the answers, but in asking the right questions? As a young man from humble beginnings, Percy Ross vowed that if ever he became successful he would use his knowledge to help others. In fact, he became a multi-millionaire and for the past 20 years has been giving away money to those who need it - and who have asked him for it. Full of personal anecdotes and tried and tested advice, this book reveals the secrets of his success, including: the ten basic rules of the art of asking; how to prepare a good case before you ask; making sure you ask the right person; how to encourage others to contribute to your success; and how to help other people achieve success.
---------------------
Todd, best of luck with your request. I am a paid subscriber and very happy to put money where my mouth is.
Thank you for this info, I will definitely check it out!
Well, I don't want to toot my own horn, but the primary reason why I want this stack to be a monetary success is so I have more money to give away!! I have already spent every cent I have made here on other subscriptions, on Druthers newspaper (as a donation) and on buying school supplies for children in a small village in central Egypt. I make my "live on" money through my therapy work.
So where does the money come from to do the things I just listed? Well, wherever I can get it! Here, therapy work, music royalties (which isn't much). I don't figure that out and allocate. i.e., if I made nothing from Shrew Views I would still give to my charities and subscribe to other substacks...certainly not trying to "look good"...just sayin'
July Begging
July Begging
July Begging
Dear Fellow Shrews…
I just can’t seem to get this to work for me. Maybe I am in the same boat as all “substackers” although I keep reading about people who have tens of thousands of subscribers and thousands of paid subscribers.
What can I do to make this site go viral?
I don’t think I am asking for much (it doesn’t HAVE to go viral!). I work really hard on this substack, writing multiple articles each week, responding to every single comment. Doing research, reading other substacks.
I have a very loyal following too. Those of you who have paid for a subscription have been SO complimentary. I am SO flattered! Which makes me want to work even harder! I want to write even more articles, and offer other things to my paid shrew club. But I just need more of you subscribing to justify the time and energy devoted to this.
I know you are all tired of hearing me whine. But I just do not know what to do. Can you help me?
To my loyal paid subscribers, can you help spread the word? If you do like what I do here, can you please post my articles on your social media? And let everyone you know that would like what you like here to join up? Even as free subscribers, the more the merrier! And hopefully some people will end up buying a subscription.
All of you who are free, please consider paying, even just for a couple of months. If I have a good showing of new subscribers, I will not be discouraged and will keep on plugging.
Is there anything else I can do to entice you? I have thought about offering a free Shrew Views T-shirt to the first 5 new paid (yearly) subscriptions—is that something any of you would be interested in? Maybe a secret magic shrew ring? Or shrew socks? Let me know what would make your hard earned money easier to part with!
I want so much for this endeavour to work!
And a very heartfelt THANK YOU to those of you who are currently paying for a subscription! There is no doubt that your contribution is what keeps me at this. Thank you…
King Shrew
Todd Hayen
If you would like to support my efforts to write articles that you enjoy, but would rather not at this time commit to a yearly or monthly subscription. Please buy me a cup of coffee! The gesture would be greatly appreciated!!
Buy me a Coffee! $3!
Magic ring.
How about x-ray glasses?
No not them, thanks. I’m happy with seeing only the public outer shell of people around me, I think seeing the inside would give me nightmares.
Retractable wings now. Those I could go for. Do you have some of those in stock?
Put links on the bottom so we can just click to post on social media. Some accounts have that and it makes it really easy to share!
There is a "Share" button at the top and bottom of every post...if you click that it gives you choices of which social media to post to...do you not have that?
Todd, I must apologise because I stopped the paying subscription for a bit.
I am sure I will be back.
One think I noticed that to "gain eyes" on the platform, authors spend enormous time on here, writing notes, commenting and so on.
At the moment I have time to spend over here and my list of subscribers went up significantly.
You are doing an important work, dont give up.
I doubt if I give up, I am just trying to feel comfortable, which is typically a futile effort these days! I wonder though if my writing is reaching as many people as it should...but maybe it doesn't deserve to reach more than it already is! I feel this bunch of dedicated readers are pretty amazing people...maybe I am only supposed to write to only you guys...
I am not sure if you are implying that I don't spend enough time on the site...?? I am here ALL of the time, I read every single comment, and respond to 99% of them, with long lengthy responses!! What more could I do??
I think the trick is to be active on Notes. Like a Twitter kind of thing. Apparently, the Substack's algorithm likes it.
That's why people post a lot of memes.
But I am not a content creating guru, so I might be wrong.
Interesting. I do nothing on notes. I’ll have to look into that.
Todd, I love your stack. Your request for support is appropriate because of your content, hardwork, and commitment to shine light upon darkness.
The WAY you ask for support from your readers is much in alignment with philanthropist Percy Ross's recommended approach. In case you don't know of his story of giving away millions to those recipients who presented a good case for his generosity, consider taking a look here. I read his book many years ago and it taught me how to solicit support from others without apology or embarrassment.
ASK FOR THE MOON AND GET IT: THE SECRET OF GETTING WHAT YOU WANT AND KNOWING HOW TO ASK by Percy Ross
Are you looking for answers on how to be successful? Have you ever considered that the way to success lies not in knowing all the answers, but in asking the right questions? As a young man from humble beginnings, Percy Ross vowed that if ever he became successful he would use his knowledge to help others. In fact, he became a multi-millionaire and for the past 20 years has been giving away money to those who need it - and who have asked him for it. Full of personal anecdotes and tried and tested advice, this book reveals the secrets of his success, including: the ten basic rules of the art of asking; how to prepare a good case before you ask; making sure you ask the right person; how to encourage others to contribute to your success; and how to help other people achieve success.
---------------------
Todd, best of luck with your request. I am a paid subscriber and very happy to put money where my mouth is.
Thank you for this info, I will definitely check it out!
Well, I don't want to toot my own horn, but the primary reason why I want this stack to be a monetary success is so I have more money to give away!! I have already spent every cent I have made here on other subscriptions, on Druthers newspaper (as a donation) and on buying school supplies for children in a small village in central Egypt. I make my "live on" money through my therapy work.
So where does the money come from to do the things I just listed? Well, wherever I can get it! Here, therapy work, music royalties (which isn't much). I don't figure that out and allocate. i.e., if I made nothing from Shrew Views I would still give to my charities and subscribe to other substacks...certainly not trying to "look good"...just sayin'