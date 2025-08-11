People dropping dead, sick with cancer, even if proven it’s the vaccine, it’s just the way it is, no anger, no belief that someone has to pay, no nothing. It is a very strange phenomenon, but it seems people have become so anesthetized they no longer see injustice—except when it comes to Trump—why is that?

Speaking of Trump in this context, what is it about this guy that makes everyone on “that” side of the fence loathe his very existence? There is nothing this guy can do that does not become a clear, pure example of untainted evil, stupidity, hatred, and incompetence to these people. It isn’t like the Trump-haters do not know how to hate (continuously claiming they are so full of love and joy)—they are not so full of rainbows and unicorns that they cannot project vile revulsion onto a designated object worthy of the projection—they have proven that with their hatred toward Trump.

In Jungian psychology, this intense polarization around Trump can be understood through the lens of shadow projection and archetypal activation within the collective unconscious. The shadow represents the repressed, unacknowledged aspects of the psyche—those darker impulses like aggression, narcissism, or chaos that individuals deny in themselves but readily attribute to others. Trump, as a larger-than-life figure embodying disruption and defiance of norms, becomes a potent symbol onto which people project their own disowned shadows, transforming him into a scapegoat or "trickster" archetype: a chaotic force that exposes societal hypocrisies and repressed energies. This projection isn't merely personal, but taps into the collective psyche, where opposing sides amplify each other's unintegrated elements, leading to a kind of mass hysteria or enantiodromia—a Jungian term for the sudden swing from one extreme to its opposite. Thus, the visceral loathing isn't just about Trump's actions, but a mirror reflecting the haters' own unexamined inner conflicts, fueling a cycle where he serves as the "designated object" for cathartic release, much like historical figures who embodied the shadow for entire cultures.

My psycho-babble here does explain this phenomenon to a degree, but it is still confusing to our common-sense way of thinking. And it doesn’t really answer why everything else going on is so blasé and “business as usual.” Why not project the shadow on the agenda, on Big Pharma, or on Anthony Fauci? Aren’t they objects just as likely to hold this shadow projection as Trump?

The sheep I know (and I do know a few) seem to pick and choose what to get upset about. Sometimes what they choose matches what we choose; most of the time it doesn’t. For example, it seems one huge issue the left has identified as being heinous beyond description is the way Herr Trump is handling immigration. One particular event that has gotten their knickers twisted beyond darning is this so-called “Alligator Alcatraz” installation the government has built specifically for incarcerating hard-core criminal illegal aliens. Alligator Alcatraz is a strange concoction built on top of an old airstrip in Ochopee, Florida. One reason it stands out, among many, is that swampland, vampiric mosquitoes, and hungry alligators surround it. Liberals think this is beyond being nice and decent. I mean, hardened criminals illegally in the US should be treated better than that, don’t you think? Sure, if the mosquitoes and alligators were swarming and roaming the halls the inmates occupy, then maybe so (maybe). But as it is the prisoners would only encounter them if they were attempting to escape. Is that “cruel and unusual” punishment? A deterrent to escape is cruel and unusual? I guess so.

None of these same folks had much to say about Obama’s and Biden’s Guantanamo Bay prison in Cuba, where political prisoners (can you say “terrorists”?) were held indefinitely without trial and subjected to force-feeding, among other alleged heinous acts, that human rights groups labelled as torture. No, that’s ok.

I am wandering into the weeds with all this prison talk; Alligator Alcatraz is just a good example of this “selective outrage” amongst the sheep-types. None of these same people seem to give a rat’s ass about the seriously troubling things going on in the world. Specifically the Covid nonsense we experienced for so many years, which most of us believe is directly responsible for escalating cancer deaths, the breakdown of education, the disruptions in supply chains, the closing of small businesses, skyrocketing mental health crises like anxiety and depression, increased suicides and domestic violence, delayed medical treatments leading to excess deaths from non-Covid causes, widespread job losses and economic inequality, long-term health issues from vaccines like myocarditis and pericarditis, persistent mask-related problems such as headaches, skin irritations, and breathing difficulties, and even social fallout like strained relationships, increased distrust, and political polarization. All interpreted as “business as usual.”

Then there are the endless wars, the genocide in Gaza, the ongoing proxy war in Europe. On and on and on. Of course, all of this is Trump’s fault . . . so in that regard a rat’s ass is given.

I am not sure what else I can say about this. Like everything else I write about, it is intriguing and disturbing at the same time. We know these people are capable of losing their cookies about things as long as they can trace them back to Trump. And most things they see as negative are not really things to be concerned about, like Alligator Alcatraz, or whether a gay choir is going to perform at the Kennedy Center or not (and that example was all propaganda!) The point I am making here is that these people are not yet brain-dead. They are capable of seeing what they believe is injustice; they just see the wrong things to get whacked about, and they get too whacked about what they see.

I have hit the side of my head so often in an attempt to stop the marbles from rolling around every time I experience this blasé response to people dying of cancer who should not be dying of cancer, athletes dropping dead on the playing field, a meal for two at a mediocre restaurant costing $150, I am going to give myself a brain injury. One more example of a mad, mad, mad, mad world I want to get off.