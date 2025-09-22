I was out with some friends and family the other night, and I noticed something I had never really noticed before. Of course, what I noticed may be due to my increased paranoia, but I don’t think so. So, what was it?

Along with the usual virtue signalling from the folks on the left (all of the people I was with that night fit in this bucket), I got a distinct feeling that certain people, particularly a young (30) female, thought I was a homophobic racist. It is very hard to describe what made me think this—a look and response to certain “non-woke” things I said—a pause in conversation to a similar remark—whatever. And as I just said, I could be making this up. But then again, maybe not.

It got me thinking. First of all, these “woke-types” have very little information to base their broad perceptions on. They are guilty of a certain flavour of profiling—if anyone says a certain variety of things, then automatically they are guilty of some pretty heinous labelling. There seldom seems to be a thorough assessment of the suspected person’s beliefs, character, or personality. They are instantly given a derogatory appraisal based on very little information.

I do not recall exactly what I said, but it was something along the lines of inquiring whether a person we were talking about was gay or not. The context of the conversation (something about a man rejecting the advances of a very desirable woman) warranted the question. By simply uttering the word “gay,” I was immediately labelled homophobic (or so it seemed). Needless to say, I am not homophobic, nor ever have been. Nor am I racist, although I do notice certain things about the various “people of colour” cultures, and may comment on these things or write about them—and what I notice is often complimentary!

Maybe it was indeed in bad taste to ask whether someone was gay or not. I assure you it was innocent curiosity. But maybe it is inappropriate these days to be curious about such things. Who cares if they are gay, or not gay? Granted, that is true (who cares), but we were discussing something where the question seemed appropriate. And I didn’t think the word “gay” was a bad word to utter in casual, personal conversation amongst friends. Is it these days? All things considered, if the company had not been well-known and relatively close, I probably would have refrained from getting involved in such a conversation. Sad as this is, today’s discussions really do need to be limited, else all hell could break loose.

This brings me to the title of this article. I am beginning to notice that if a person announces they are conservative, or even a Republican (in US Government party parlance), it is automatically assumed they are a bigot/racist/homophobe/misogynist. Once assumed a bigot, that naturally leads to being a white supremacist (assuming you are white). One title or label leads to the other. If around someone who is thinking this way, you are then hit with a virtue bomb—they are then clearly better than you in every way imaginable. They don’t want to hear anything that may change their assessment. They want to stick to what they have fabricated about you. There isn’t much point in trying to dissuade them from their conclusions. You are dirt. Good riddance. And everything you might say is utter garbage.

What a world, and I am sick of it.

I pride myself on knowing something about people—religions, races, cultures, sexual orientations. I think there is a lot of psychology mixed up in all of these things, and because of my profession, I find it important for me to know whatever I can know. If I notice something odd, or “off,” interesting, or whatever about people and the groups they belong to, I am not afraid to bring it up if my observations can be of benefit. If not, I keep my mouth shut. I could be wrong regarding my assessments, certainly, but they are never intended to be judgmental; they are just observations. People are people; we are all subject to our psychological oddities, either individually or as a group. That is what makes us interesting.

It has come to a point where if you even recognize someone is black, homosexual, Chinese, or whatever, you are considered a racist or bigot. Where is the appreciation of diversity in that?

This experience made me reflect further on how quickly judgments are formed in today’s hyper-sensitive climate. It’s as if curiosity itself has become a crime. Asking a question or making an observation about someone’s background or culture is no longer seen as a way to understand or connect—it’s a potential landmine. I wonder when we decided that acknowledging differences is inherently malicious. Isn’t the whole point of celebrating diversity to recognize and appreciate what makes us unique? Instead, it feels like we’re being pushed toward a strange kind of conformity where we pretend differences don’t exist at all. That doesn’t feel like progress to me.

I certainly understand where this can get nasty, and I am not talking about obvious bigotry here where differences in people are made fun or, or degraded. I am talking about something quite different. I’ve always believed that open conversation is the key to understanding. But now, it seems like certain topics are off-limits unless you’re prepared to be branded with a scarlet letter. The irony is that the same people who champion inclusivity often seem the least willing to engage in genuine dialogue. They’ve already made up their minds about you based on a single word or phrase, and no amount of explanation can change that. It’s exhausting, and frankly, it’s disheartening. I don’t want to walk on eggshells every time I open my mouth, but that’s the reality we’re living in.

What’s worse is the ripple effect this has on relationships. That night, I felt a distance growing between me and the people I was with—not because of any real conflict, but because of assumptions that were never voiced or challenged. It’s like an invisible wall goes up, and suddenly you’re not just having a conversation anymore; you’re navigating a battlefield. I can’t help but wonder how many friendships or family ties have been strained or broken because of these snap judgments. We’re losing the ability to talk to each other, to ask questions, and to learn.

I’m not saying I’m perfect or that every comment I make is gold. I’m human, and I’m bound to say something clumsy or ill-timed now and then. But shouldn’t there be room for that? Shouldn’t we be able to stumble through conversations, ask questions, and even disagree without it turning into a moral indictment? I long for a world where we can talk about race, culture, or identity without fear of being labelled. I want to ask questions, share observations, and maybe even laugh about our differences—because that’s what makes us human.

At the end of the day, I don’t think I’m the one who’s closed-minded. I’m curious, I’m open to being wrong, and I’m willing to listen. But when the response to a simple question is a cold stare or a loaded silence, it’s hard to keep the conversation going. Maybe it’s time we all took a step back and remembered that people are more than the labels we stick on them. We’re complex, messy, and wonderfully different—and that’s worth talking about, not shutting down.