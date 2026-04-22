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barbaraburrows's avatar
barbaraburrows
1h

Congratulations Todd!! Beautiful website! Very nicely done...

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1 reply by Todd Hayen, PhD, RP
ROBERT Incognito's avatar
ROBERT Incognito
5h

Are you still posting on SubStack? I am a paid subscriber and have not yet tried the new website…. Wow, just paused to consider my aversion to adding something new / additional to my online reading list. Nothing personal, your insights and musings are always appreciated and certainly worth the read, and I would remain a paid Substack subscriber if you continue posting here.

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1 reply by Todd Hayen, PhD, RP
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