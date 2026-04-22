Dear pack,

After months of clawing through code, wrestling with design, and nipping at a few tech gremlins, I’m thrilled to announce that The View of the Shrew now has its own dedicated website:

www.theviewoftheshrew.com

This is the official online home for the book The View of the Shrew: Unmasking the Truth in a Confused World 2022–2024. If you’ve been reading the Shrew Views Substack over the past few years, you already know what this collection is about. It’s a curated, re-edited anthology of 42 of our sharpest essays—raw, unfiltered dispatches from the front lines of the madness we’ve all lived through.

From the slow boil of compliance and the death of real science to masked zombies, lost empathy, and the deeper psychological currents pulling us toward control, these pieces cut through the fog. They’re equal parts mirror, battle cry, and reminder that a small but ferocious pack of truth-seekers can still see clearly when the rest of the world is sleepwalking.

If you’ve ever nodded along (or furiously agreed) with one of my Substack posts, you’ll feel right at home in these pages.

Get the Ebook – Cheaper and Better Here

Want the digital version? Skip Amazon’s markup and grab it directly from the site for only $5.60 USD. (about $7.65 CAD, Amazon.ca it is $9.59 CAD)

For that price you get both formats:

A clean ePub perfect for your Kindle, Apple Books, Kobo, or any e-reader

A high-quality PDF you can read on any device or print if you like

That’s a better deal than you’ll find anywhere else, and it supports the pack (and future shrew projects) directly. Head to the store section on the new site and snag your copy today.

www.theviewoftheshrew.com/shop

The Store – Shrew Swag Has Arrived

But wait—there’s more. The best part of the new site might just be the store. We’ve got proper shrew merchandise now: hats, t-shirts, tote bags, coffee mugs, and more. Wear your defiance, carry it with you, or sip your morning coffee while reminding yourself (and everyone else) whose side you’re on.

These aren’t just random items—they’re little badges of the pack. Small but mighty, just like us. Support the cause!

Join the Shrew Book Club

If you haven’t already, sign up for the Shrew Book Club while you’re there. It’s where we’ll dig deeper into the book, discuss the ideas, share thoughts, and keep the conversation going beyond the Substack. If you’re already on the list, you’re good—just make sure you’re confirmed on the new site too.

Other Books & What’s Next

While you’re browsing, check out the Other Books section. I’ve got more projects in the works, and this is the place to see what I’m up to beyond The View of the Shrew. The pack keeps growing, and so does the resistance through words.

The View of the Shrew Volume 2!

And while you’re there, keep an eye out for the brand-new second volume — The View of the Shrew: Unmasking the Truth in a Confused World 2025. This next collection brings another 40+ sharp articles from this past year’s Shrew Views posts, continuing the fight to cut through the ongoing fog of confusion, control, and collective madness. It’s shaping up to be just as fierce (if not fiercer) than the first. Look for it later this year — hopefully by summer.

How to Get the First Volume

Ebook (PDF + ePub) : Best price and direct support → www.theviewoftheshrew.com

Paperback: Available on Amazon (links on the site). If you’d rather avoid Amazon, there are options to buy through Lulu or directly from me—but fair warning, shipping from me or Lullu is brutally expensive right now, so Amazon is usually the practical choice.

Bottom line: If you’ve been with Shrew Views from the early “Deep Sea Fishing” days, through the frog-in-the-pot realizations, the zombie analogies, and everything since, this book is for you. It’s our shared chronicle, our defiance in print, and a reminder that we’re not alone in seeing through the illusions.

Come on over to www.theviewoftheshrew.com, poke around, grab some merch if it calls to you, pick up the ebook, and join the book club. Let’s keep building this little corner of clarity in a crazy world.

As always—stay sharp, stay unbowed, and keep nipping at the heels of the narrative.

With gratitude and a healthy dose of shrew spirit,

Todd

P.S. If you love the site (or even if you have constructive feedback), drop a comment below or shoot me a note. This is our pack project as much as mine.

CLICK HERE TO GO TO SITE!