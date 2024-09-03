Hey fellow Shrews!
Check out the front page of Druthers newspaper this month (September) for an article by yours truly! This is an article that has already been posted here on Shrew Views a few weeks ago. Druthers, a wonderful newsprint newspaper published in Ontario, Canada, chose this article for their September front page! I am very honoured!
https://druthers.ca/the-joy-of-defiance/
I enjoyed the article. I wish all my woke “friends” would read it. Love your work!! I’d like you to be more open to the candidacy of Donald Trump. I know you think he’s the lesser of two evils. But could you try to see him as the ultimate Defiant? He deserves your full support, I believe.
I certainly do my best to see Trump as you describe. Some people I truly admire are ardent Trump fans, so I understand that I am not seeing the full picture. I am closest to believing, however, that the electoral process in the US (or anywhere for that matter) is not going to bring us what it is we require as a nation and as a humanity. But I AM willing to hold out and keep faith in certain people who are capable of leading us out of this mess.
The primary attribute of Mr. Trump that I see is indeed his defiance...and his incredible resilience, as well as his self reliance and certainty. That goes a long way.
Druthers is great and so are you!
