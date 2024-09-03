Shrew Views

Martha Crawford Christian
Martha Crawford Christian

I enjoyed the article. I wish all my woke “friends” would read it. Love your work!! I’d like you to be more open to the candidacy of Donald Trump. I know you think he’s the lesser of two evils. But could you try to see him as the ultimate Defiant? He deserves your full support, I believe.

11 mins agoAuthor

I certainly do my best to see Trump as you describe. Some people I truly admire are ardent Trump fans, so I understand that I am not seeing the full picture. I am closest to believing, however, that the electoral process in the US (or anywhere for that matter) is not going to bring us what it is we require as a nation and as a humanity. But I AM willing to hold out and keep faith in certain people who are capable of leading us out of this mess.

The primary attribute of Mr. Trump that I see is indeed his defiance...and his incredible resilience, as well as his self reliance and certainty. That goes a long way.

Gwaihir
Gwaihir

Druthers is great and so are you!

