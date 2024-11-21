Dear Fellow Shrews…
Here I go again, folks…a shameless plea for subscriptions (paid). For only $60 a year, you will get ALL of my articles, I write and post about 100 a year. Needless to say, it is very difficult for me to keep writing without having some sort of monetary compensation. (Although this year (2025) I am going to give it all away.)
It really doesn’t end up costing much for each article, about 60¢.
If this helps anyone deciding to buy a yearly or monthly, paid subscription, I promise to contribute 100% of the first half of 2025 (from now until the end of July) subscription fees to a wonderful charity in Egypt. This charity is set up to buy a certain number of children school supplies for the year (the number of children depends on how much money is donated). Last year I donated my entire Shrew Views subscription money to provide these supplies for about 40 children! Let’s double that this year!
I don’t have the means to make this a charitable, tax deduction, contribution. You will just have to take my word for it. If anyone wants a copy of the wire transfer I will make in August, just ask, and I will gladly send it to you.
So not only will you get about 100 wonderful articles, you will also be contributing to a wonderful cause! (House of Life in Abydos, Egypt, www.houseoflife.info)
So let’s make this a big year for these kids!! Here are a few pictures from last year.
Buy me a Coffee! $3!
I don’t remember when I first subscribed. Do you automatically renew?
I think you renewed it...I don't think it automatically renews, and you are still an active paid member. You first subscribed in September of 2022.
Share this post
Donation of Paid Subscriptions to Kids in Egypt!
Share this post
Dear Fellow Shrews…
Here I go again, folks…a shameless plea for subscriptions (paid). For only $60 a year, you will get ALL of my articles, I write and post about 100 a year. Needless to say, it is very difficult for me to keep writing without having some sort of monetary compensation. (Although this year (2025) I am going to give it all away.)
It really doesn’t end up costing much for each article, about 60¢.
If this helps anyone deciding to buy a yearly or monthly, paid subscription, I promise to contribute 100% of the first half of 2025 (from now until the end of July) subscription fees to a wonderful charity in Egypt. This charity is set up to buy a certain number of children school supplies for the year (the number of children depends on how much money is donated). Last year I donated my entire Shrew Views subscription money to provide these supplies for about 40 children! Let’s double that this year!
I don’t have the means to make this a charitable, tax deduction, contribution. You will just have to take my word for it. If anyone wants a copy of the wire transfer I will make in August, just ask, and I will gladly send it to you.
So not only will you get about 100 wonderful articles, you will also be contributing to a wonderful cause! (House of Life in Abydos, Egypt, www.houseoflife.info)
So let’s make this a big year for these kids!! Here are a few pictures from last year.
If you would like to support my efforts to write articles that you enjoy, but would rather not at this time commit to a yearly or monthly subscription. Please buy me a cup of coffee! The gesture would be greatly appreciated!!
Buy me a Coffee! $3!
I don’t remember when I first subscribed. Do you automatically renew?
I think you renewed it...I don't think it automatically renews, and you are still an active paid member. You first subscribed in September of 2022.