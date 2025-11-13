One of my favorite lefty sound-bites is that Trump is “destroying democracy.” Yet Trump sits in the Oval Office because of democracy—312 electoral votes, 2.2 million popular-vote margin. Democracy working exactly as the Founders drew it up.

If the left had its way, they’d install whoever they want and tell the 78 million Trump voters to pound sand. So, who’s really trying to kill democracy?

And while we’re at it—what the hell is democracy?