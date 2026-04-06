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FortheLoveofFreedom's avatar
FortheLoveofFreedom
5h

Reading your post Todd, I jotted down some thoughts about this. Today more than ever, people focus on 'experts', 'science', 'safe and effective', 'mis/dis information' and on it goes. They are not stopping to 'think' for themselves but have passed on the analyzing part to others who they feel know best. Big mistake.

Whoever has the most money to convey their message - wins and we know how that has gone and is still going. Way too many believe in institutions, mainstream media, and the government. Another mistake.

As for the death of curiosity - many people claim they are just too busy to contend with the possibilities and I get it. It is perfectly designed. When you are working and raising a family and running around to events/sports/etc - one doesn't have a lot of time to delve into what is true and what isn't. It is left to the people 'in the know'. Another pitfall.

I think "Man's Search for Meaning" should be mandatory reading for anyone today.

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Gwyneth's avatar
Gwyneth
6h

"One of the gravest weaknesses of human civilization is its crippling and unaccountable bent toward social coercion. This form of oppression disparages courage and curiosity inside the very arenas where they are most sorely needed."

- The Ethical Sceptic

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