Remember them? Sea Monkeys? More importantly, do you remember being traumatized, as so many children were, with the misleading Sea Monkey advertisement? I do. It was probably the first experience I had with trusting authorities.

Check out this image if you need your memory jogged. It could have been such a horrible, and betraying, experience you have erased it from your mind. Look at the image. I’ll give you a minute.

Remember?