If you think this is just a sheep thing, think again. As some wise-ass said a long time ago, “We’re all gonna die.” And before that, I figure we are all going to be zombies. When I say all I mean all, not just the vaccinated.

As with all things your friendly Dr. Doom has to say, take this with a grain of salt—or with a large block of salt you may leave on the roadside to catch a moose in Northern Ontario.

There is no hard evidence that shrews will soon be fully zombified, but the evidence that is there, is pretty compelling. I think it will be slower for us, and maybe many of us will be spared, but unfortunately, I think it will be very hard to escape being whacked by all this crap going on.

Last year my closest friend here in Ontario died of cancer. And not just any cancer, his demise fit exactly into the “turbo cancer” description. It all happened very quickly, and the cancer hit him from three different locations. And this guy was not only a super-shrew, but he was the most health-conscious person I have ever known. He monitored every speck of food he ingested, exercised well, and did everything else imaginable to keep his body sound. And he wasn’t a freak about it. He had been doing all this for his whole life, so it all came naturally.

Then, boom, he was gone. And, needless to say, zero jabs—for Covid or anything else.