Dear Shrew,

I’m excited to invite you — my most valued readers and supporters — to receive an Advance Reader Copy (ARC) of the new book:

The View of the Shrew: Unmasking the Truth in a Confused World 2025

(Book 2 of The View of the Shrew)

An ARC simply means you get a pre-publication PDF copy so you can read it early and, if you feel moved to do so, leave an honest review on Amazon when the book launches.

This second volume continues the sharp, unflinching exploration of our increasingly chaotic world (over 40 articles). From a fiercely independent “shrew” perspective, I cut through the propaganda, cultural illusions, and collective delusions of 2025, drawing on Jungian depth psychology, philosophy, and clear-eyed observation. It’s a lantern in the fog for those who still value truth and courage.

The official release date is July 6, 2026.

The Kindle eBook is already available for pre-order right now: (But remember, if you want to write a review, I am giving you the book for free! Just click the link below to receive it.)

$1.99 USD on Amazon.com

$2.82 CAD on Amazon.ca

(if you are in another region, just search for “The View of the Shrew”)

Important: You cannot get the Kindle version yet. I will send you the complete PDF directly for free.

If you’d like to support this work (and it would mean a great deal to me), I’d be very grateful if you pre-order either the eBook or the paperback on Amazon. The eBook price will rise to $6.99 USD after the initial launch period. Please consider buying the paperback! If you don’t already own the first volume (2022-2024), buy them both!

If you would like the ARC PDF, simply click the button below or send a note to:

kingshrew@auraboros.com

Please put “ARC Request” in the subject line. And please include the name you will use for your review on Amazon!

Please Request Free PDF

(Click the button above to receive the free PDF of “The View of the Shrew”

Volume 2 (2025) to review!)

Once the book goes live on July 6, I hope you’ll take a few minutes to post an honest review on Amazon. Reviews in the first few days make an enormous difference in helping new books gain visibility.

Thank you for being part of the Shrew pack. It is an honour to share this work with you first.

Warm regards,

Todd Hayen