Dear Shrews!

PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE read this. If you have been reading my articles and like them, please follow me on Facebook! It is very important to me!

Since you are subscribed here, I know you already value and love my writing—and I’m deeply grateful to have you in my corner each week as we cut through the propaganda, cultural illusions, and collective delusions of our age.

Because Facebook is where so much daily conversation happens between my weekly Substack essays, I want to personally invite you to follow BOTH of my official Facebook pages—and explain why following both gives you the complete picture of what I’m up to:

1. Follow the Shrew Views Facebook Page (For the Contrarian “Shrew World”)

👉 Click Here to Open the Shrew Views Facebook Page — Then Tap the Blue “Follow” Button!

This page is dedicated specifically to the Shrew world—a place between weekly Substack articles where we share shorter cultural critiques, breaking observations, alternative/conspiracy angles that mainstream narratives won’t touch, and updates on The View of the Shrew book series.

2. Follow Todd Hayen-Author (To Support Me as a Writer Across ALL My Diverse Passions!) (This one is REALLY important!)

👉 Click Here to Open Todd Hayen-Author on Facebook — Then Tap the Blue “Follow” Button!

Many of you know me primarily as “the Shrew,” but I have a lifetime of other obsessions and books coming off my writing desk. Following Todd Hayen-Author is the best way to support me as an independent author and join me across the full, wild spectrum of my interests—including archetypal and Jungian depth psychology, metaphysics, the search for soul, mysterious ancient Egypt, film and classical music, and even “Hitler’s teeth” (because you know I can’t resist taking the contrarian, alternative, down-the-rabbit-hole angle on everything!).

Why It’s Worth Following Both Pages (What You’ll Get There That Isn’t in Your Inbox):

Daily Book Excerpts & Early Sneak Peeks: Raw passages and chapter excerpts from my new and upcoming books before they appear anywhere else.

Reflections from the Consulting Room: Bite-sized insights from 18 years of clinical practice on shadow work, the puer aeternus (the modern man-boy), and the hidden mythic patterns playing out in our bedrooms and relationships.

Behind-the-Scenes Works in Progress: Early glimpses into my upcoming 2027 passion projects, including Om Sety: The Jewel of Abydos (the astonishing true story of Dorothy Eady and reincarnation in ancient Egypt), Tchaikovsky’s Women: The Soul’s Pursuit of Forbidden Love , and future contrarian deep dives.

Real-Time Community & Discussion: A place where we can talk daily in the comments and keep our independent community connected.

Two Brand-New Books Launching Right Now

If you haven’t visited my main author hub lately (https://toddhayen.ca/books/), here is what is launching right now:

Full Paperback Release Next Monday, November 2 (eBook & Audiobook Live Now!):

The Essentials of Successful Coupling: Archetypal Tools for Relational Depth

If you’ve ever felt like relationship conflicts are stuck on repeat, this book dives beneath surface-level communication tricks into the ancient archetypal forces—the King, Queen, Warrior, Lover, Trickster, and Shadow—that secretly run the show between partners.

👉 Get the eBook or Audiobook on Amazon Now (Paperback arrives Nov 2) Releasing December 2:

The Modern Man-Boy: Updating the Puer Aeternus for the Digital Age

Why do so many modern men feel like a boy in a man’s body—restless, avoiding commitment, or chasing novelty—and how do we put the King back on the throne without losing the creative spark that makes life worth living? I’ll be sharing previews from this book all through November on Todd Hayen-Author.

How to Make Sure You’re Following (Takes 10 Seconds):

Facebook doesn’t allow an email link to follow a page automatically—so please click each link below, look right beneath the top banner on the page, and tap the blue “Follow” (or “Like”) button on each one:

Thank you for reading my work, questioning the official narratives, and supporting me across all of my writing ventures. See you on the pages!

Warmly,

Todd Hayen, PhD, RP

Author & Psychotherapist

https://toddhayen.ca

https://theviewoftheshrew.com