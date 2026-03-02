Let me, for a moment, join all of you Trump haters. Well, no, I won’t call you “Trump haters” because that’s not really who I am addressing here. “Trump haters” are different from the folks (shrews, no less) who have analyzed the Trump situation very carefully, intelligently, and critically, and have concluded that he is clearly part of the New World Order and Deep State. Not that he is the sole cause of the world’s collapse, but he has been put into place to facilitate it.

As you all know, I have sat on the fence regarding Donnie. Most people probably think I adore him. I don’t. But I certainly did believe he could have been all that he has claimed to be. There are many people out there I admire greatly who stand by Trump and support him staunchly. Yes, I did want to be one of those people, so I told myself I would not seriously bash Trump as long as I saw things he was doing that made at least some sense to me.