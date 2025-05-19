Shrew Views

Fantastic article, Todd! As I was reading, I occasionally thought of something I wanted to add, then you covered it in the next paragraph. And, you're so correct: the woke agenda permeates television programming these days. It's in the shows, the news, the advertisements... it's everywhere. It's the reason I stopped watching television. (Note: I haven't even watched 'The Four Seasons'.)

The only other comment I would make is regarding the show's 'reviews' and it's 'viewership': I'm sure both are every bit as concocted as the storyline itself.

Thanks for an enjoyable and insightful piece.

I haven’t watched tv for 30 PLUS years. And I

don’t intend to ever again. I have not been interested in saturating my mind with mostly sappy, mind numbing and boring programs. I feel that life is too short to spend valuable time on it. Hours that can be spent doing something more worthwhile.

I feel sorry that you had to watch this program in order to write your story on it.

I am not saying that I never watched tv and that everything on tv is wasted.

I do think everyone has grown up with tv since it was invented. I realized it’s “purpose” many years ago when I noticed everyone seemed to be preoccupied with tv “characters”and what was going on in a “program” then with real life. I was not going to be so involved with a fake person to sit and stare at a tv screen.

I didn’t want to be in that circle. I feel that many of the new APPS these days now are replacements for the TV culture.

A lot of them are just to occupy people away from a real life.

I thank you for your exceptional articles and look forward to each one.

