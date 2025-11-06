My opinion: in a word, no.

Why? Well, that gets a bit more complicated. Let me say first off, I am no Bible expert; in fact, I’m not even casually literate about the Good Book. I know a few things—I’ve read the Lamsa translation (directly from the Aramaic Peshitta and Hebrew originals), but I can’t recite scripture like so many of you can (and I’m sincerely impressed by that!).

I also can’t claim to know all that much about God from an academic standpoint. Sure, I’ve picked up a little historical context, and I certainly have my own personal encounters with the Divine—those quiet, inexplicable nudges that feel like a cosmic wink as well as some truly miraculous experiences. But a God scholar? Hardly. I’m just a psychotherapist with a penchant for Jungian shadows and a nose for sniffing out the archetypes lurking in our collective madness.