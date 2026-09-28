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Ivan Iriarte's avatar
Ivan Iriarte
4hEdited

Your last paragraph is literally the "bottom line". We should tell the truth because it is the right thing to do. It has nothing to do with whether we get caught in the lie or not. We do not steal, because it is wrong to do so; it does not matter if we could do it and not get caught.

In the past I used to teach Medical Ethics. We are guided by some Ethical Principles: Beneficence, Non-Maleficence, Autonomy, Truth-telling, Confidentiality, Justice. Sometimes these principles are in conflict with one another. This is the nature of an ethical dilemma; like when my concept of beneficence gets in conflict with the patient's autonomy. In these situations, one principle needs to override the other. In the above example, autonomy overrides beneficence. Truth-telling always overrides everything else.

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1 reply by Todd Hayen, PhD, RP
Gwyneth's avatar
Gwyneth
4h

"The lie I tell ten times gradually becomes a half truth to me. And as I continue to tell my half truth to others, it becomes my cherished delusion."

- Joost Meerloo, The Rape of the Mind

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