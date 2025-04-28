Oooo, I’ve probably got a few raised eyebrows on this one. Although knowing my shrew gang here, there might be a few nods as well.

It is a rather bold statement. Notice, however, I was careful to use the word “meaningless” rather than “useless.” “Usefulness” is usually determined by the intention behind the knowledge or action. If I want to mend a broken bone, for example, and I learn something about the science behind the act of mending a bone, then the science is “useful”—it was useful in the accomplishment of the intention of mending the bone. If I want to kill a huge number of people with a single blast, the science behind an atomic bomb is “useful.” But is it meaningful? Considering my article title, I could have qualified even that statement with “beneficially meaningful,” but then the title would be too long.