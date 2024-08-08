I have always considered myself a rather apolitical person. Even to a point where I really didn’t bother myself with what was going on in the world at large. As long as my home government basically kept the wolves at bay (meaning they kept me safe from foreign invasion) I was fine. Yes, a pretty naive and selfish way to be, I admit, but I managed to maintain that stance for most of my adult life.

I have always been interested in what I believed were government anomalies: the JFK assassination, the moon landing, the 9-11 fiasco. But I always believed they were just that—anomalies—not “business as usual.” Even though you would have thought that I would have been convinced otherwise when the Twin Towers came down, it wasn’t until Covid, and the research that ensued from there, that I have become thoroughly certain the corruption of the US government, and governments the world over, is the norm.