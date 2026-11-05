What can I say other than that? We all saw it coming. I don’t think anyone is surprised—not even Trump, despite the obligatory claims of shock delivered without much enthusiasm. But surprise was never the point. This is a nothing burger. We are past the point where the vote functions as a reliable mechanism for meaningful change. It hasn’t for some time.

I was slow to learn that. For a minute I actually thought Trump might drain at least the toilet end of the swamp. That hope was quickly adjusted. I still believe he was the better option than the alternative, and that he slowed the spiral down the drain for a while. Forgive me, but I have not yet fully plunged into the rabbit hole that treats every elected official as a pure puppet of a global administrative agenda. I don’t rule it out. I’m simply not yet at that particular depth of despair. To me, Trump was the guy trying to stop the 20-foot-wide hole in the dam with his little finger. But who knows. Yeah, yeah, I know, a lot of you may think I am a naïve rube. And in a lot of ways I know that I am. But I still had hope two years ago, and still do today.

But this recent election sure isn’t going to save a damn thing. In fact, I think the spiraling down the drain just got a lot stronger. But who cares? Whoop de doo.