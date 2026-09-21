Everyone, you might say. But I don’t think so. Sheep!! you might scream. Some yes, some no. Shrews? Some, maybe; some not, for sure. So what’s the point? If you can determine who is brainwashed, you know who to keep your mouth shut around. Completely shut. Not only is it pointless to try to teach them anything, you put yourself in a rather bad spot if you say much of anything that contradicts their brainwashing. That doesn’t mean you have to agree with them to stay safe. You just can’t let them see that you don’t.

This is weird, I know, but trust me when I say we need to stay out of touchy conversations with brainwashed people—especially if they have any influence over you: family, close friends, bosses, employees, and the like. We have reached a point where conversations with people who already think you are a conservative, Right-thinking conspiracy theorist are not only unpleasant; they can do you irreparable harm. You may be pegged as a super-extremist, not worth giving the time of day.