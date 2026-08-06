When I am lying in bed trying to fall asleep with visions of transgender fairies and other cultural oddities swirling around in my head, I sometimes (regrettably) scroll through Facebook Reels to force sleep into my body. Here I catch up on a few things Matt Walsh is babbling about, or other comedians, and maybe a clip or two of some interesting views from Peterson or Musk.

Last night I ran into this: https://www.facebook.com/reel/1698365917962058. At first I didn’t give it a second thought; there is so much crap like this buzzing around everywhere that I have become rather immune to it. But I watched it. And thought about it. And became rather confused by it. Wha? Then WTF? What is it?