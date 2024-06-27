Is it over? Will people continue to die due to the Covid vaccines? Or have the excess deaths hit their peak? Or should I keep worrying about all of my friends and family who got jabbed?

A recent newspaper article (UK’s The Telegraph) boasted the headlines: “Covid vaccines may have helped fuel rise in excess deaths.” This made a bit of a splash in social media because apparently it is the first (or at least one of the first) “mainstream media” admissions to the jab having any correlation at all to excess deaths.

Needless to say, the “Fact Checkers” all came out from under their assorted rocks to poo-poo such a thing, blabbing various incredulous “facts” such as, “not all scientists agree!” Oh my, that would stop me in my tracks, wouldn’t it you? The “fact” “not all scientists agree” makes the newspaper headline closer to believability than otherwise. Duh.