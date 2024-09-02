It was bound to happen. Slowly but surely all of our heroes are being shot down. Malone was one of the first to go, then McCullough, Tucker Carlson, Del Bigtree, Trump, now Kory and Marik. Of course, Trump never stood a chance. Everyone thought he was the big saviour, but too many weird things have happened recently, and he is quickly losing his footing. Some people are now claiming he is the anti-Christ and is at least a Deep State puppet. Weird, weird, weird.