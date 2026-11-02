Hey Shrew Pack!

Yet another interview I did with Jeremy Nell of Jerm Warfare on the popular alt news source UK Column:

UK Column. Jerm Warfare.

This is the description on the UK website:

Jerm and Todd dig into transhumanism, population control, and the ethics of IVF. They cover China’s one-child policy, the moral dilemmas of modern medicine, and the big question: what does it mean to be human as technology reshapes us? They weigh tech that improves life against the risk of losing our humanity. They say societal control and globalism hide the real transhumanist agenda — and that individualism and the human soul matter more than material gain. They end by urging simple, soul-nurturing habits to stay human.

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