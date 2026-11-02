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Gwyneth
15h

Transhumanism is an entirely materialistic attempt to bridge the chasm between the mortal and the Divine, not through a dedicated lifetime journey to wholeness and connection to the Divine, but through technology. Instead of a spiritual soul ascending to an afterlife, transhumanism seeks a technological "Omega Point" or Singularity—merging human intelligence with networks, artificial intelligence, or cybernetics. This reduces the human soul to mere information, stripping away our individuality and spiritual value.

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