Hey Shrew Pack!
Yet another interview I did with Jeremy Nell of Jerm Warfare on the popular alt news source UK Column:
This is the description on the UK website:
Jerm and Todd dig into transhumanism, population control, and the ethics of IVF.
They cover China’s one-child policy, the moral dilemmas of modern medicine, and the big question: what does it mean to be human as technology reshapes us?
They weigh tech that improves life against the risk of losing our humanity. They say societal control and globalism hide the real transhumanist agenda — and that individualism and the human soul matter more than material gain.
They end by urging simple, soul-nurturing habits to stay human.
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Transhumanism is an entirely materialistic attempt to bridge the chasm between the mortal and the Divine, not through a dedicated lifetime journey to wholeness and connection to the Divine, but through technology. Instead of a spiritual soul ascending to an afterlife, transhumanism seeks a technological "Omega Point" or Singularity—merging human intelligence with networks, artificial intelligence, or cybernetics. This reduces the human soul to mere information, stripping away our individuality and spiritual value.