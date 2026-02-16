We shrews see the world collapsing around us. We watch the sheep plodding along, blindly following the tail in front of them—and not only do they refuse to see the truth, they bristle with fury if anyone dares point it out. We witness reality itself slipping away, eroded by the tidal wave of “AI Everything”—AI-generated art, videos, literature, music. Nothing can be trusted as real anymore. And by the way, what exactly is real, anyway?

History is being actively rewritten before our eyes. I just penned an article about the insidious beginnings of these efforts in popular television production (see: Truth or Consequences). Right now, this sort of thing seems innocent and harmless. “It’s just fun!” the sheep bleat. “Get over it!” they exclaim. Mark my words: it is not just fun. Alongside this “harmless” TV and movie drivel, there’s a very active campaign to erase history in physical, real-world ways.