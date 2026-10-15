I know, I know. Please forgive me. Dragging Nazis into anything these days is about as fresh as a decade-old meme. I’m sorry. But really, Nazis have such good use with comparisons. I mean, really, most people come up with an instant understanding of what a Nazi is when you utter the word. I am not sure if that understanding is fully correct, but it is usually pretty consistent. Nazis were bad, crazy, evil, ugly, hateful, obsessed, crazy—did I say that already? And their infamous leader, Herr Hitler, was the consummate historical devil-man—almost as bad as Trump, but not quite.