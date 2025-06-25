Fellow Shrews!
This is a reminder that I am giving a live Webinar tomorrow, Thursday, at 1 PM EST. YOU MUST BE ON THE LIST TO ATTEND!!! So be sure to click on the “Join the Mailing List” button just below.
The June 30 launch of The View of the Shrew, is just around the corner! This real-time event will allow you to connect directly with me and dive into the urgent themes of my book — truth, conformity, and modern psychological control.
By joining the list you will also receive SPECIAL BONUS MATERIAL! As well as 5 chances to win a paperback copy of the book!!
What I Will Do on the Webinar (June 26)
Welcome attendees and thank early supporters
Give a behind-the-scenes look at why I wrote The View of the Shrew
Read a powerful short passage from the book
Share thoughts on truth, conformity, and resisting psychological manipulation
Engage in a Q&A session with live viewers
Duration: ~45 minutes
Platform: Zoom
Format: Casual, personal, but professional
What Subscribers Will Get When They Sign Up
Private access to Todd’s exclusive June 26 webinar
Chance to win 1 of 5 free copies of the book
Opportunity to ask questions and hear unreleased content
Bonus material (3 additional articles in PDF format)
A feeling of being part of something meaningful — a truth-seeking community
I am so looking forward to personally meeting all of you wonderful supporting shrews during the webinar! Please be sure to sign up today!!
I can't attend, but I'd be interested to review a recording.