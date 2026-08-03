There is so much to say about the Fauci fiasco that I barely know where to start. But I have to start somewhere.

What the f__k?

Yes, the f-word. If that truly offends anyone reading this, tell me. I curse like a sailor in private life, but I am careful with clients—many of them are deeply religious and find colourful language genuinely offensive. I respect that. I want to be careful with you as well.

Still, I said it once, so saying it again hardly changes anything.

What the fuck?

There, now the whole word. Senator Moreno had no trouble dropping the same bomb during the hearings: “...who the fuck do you think you were...” aimed straight at Fauci, who then promptly pleaded the Fifth. Nonsense.