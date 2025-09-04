I think I have enough sense to know that Trump may not be the saviour many think he is. But I do have to admit that, for me, the jury is still out. It is easy to slip him into either role. There seems to be much evidence that he is doing a lot of things (albeit in his crazy, whacky, “Trumpian way”) that fit the “shrew paradigm” of a better world—ending the mutilating of children, attempting to make peace in Europe and the Middle East, boosting economic growth through deregulation, strengthening border security, and promoting energy independence—and a few other “ho-hum” things (as his opponents would say).