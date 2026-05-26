Hey Shrew Pack!

Yet another interview I did with Jeremy Nell of Jerm Warfare on the popular alt news source UK Column:

UK Column. Jerm Warfare.

This is the description on the UK website:

Todd Hayen and Jerm discuss various topics, including the challenges of maintaining creativity in a materialistic society, the impact of secularism on moral values, and the philosophical implications of atheism versus belief in a higher power. They explore how creativity is a fundamental human trait that transcends mere survival instincts, contrasting it with the reductionist views of some atheists. The dialogue also touches on the cultural and psychological aspects of morality, the role of religion, and the influence of technology and transhumanism on human values.

WATCH NOW!